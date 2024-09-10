Facilityone Launches F1 WORKS BASIC: The Quick Start Facility Management Solution, Ready In One Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lynn O'Donnell, FacilityONE COOCHARLOTTE , NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FacilityONE is excited to launch F1 WORKS BASIC , a streamlined work order management software system designed for rapid and efficient implementation.With a focus on simplicity and effectiveness, F1 WORKS BASIC is packed with powerful features to enhance facility operations. From work order management to visual analytics, this system is designed to meet the needs of facility managers and technicians who require a reliable, user-friendly solution for managing a single location.Key features of F1 WORKS BASIC include:- Unlimited Users, Work Orders, and PM/PE Functionality: Manage and scale facilities management operations effortlessly without limits.- Quick Request Page: Streamline the work order request process, without the need for individual credential input, saving time, effort, and energy.- Mobile Capabilities: Create, update, and close work orders on the go from smartphones and tablets, enhancing productivity and responsiveness.- F1 INSIGHTS Dashboard: Gain actionable data with one F1 INSIGHTS visual analytics dashboard, for informed decisions to optimize maintenance processes.- 90-Minute Virtual Training: Learn from a live trainer how to use F1 WORKS BASIC quickly and effectively to execute and improve facility management operations.This all-inclusive software solution is an affordable choice for facilities looking to easily enhance their management capabilities. Organizations can implement F1 WORKS BASIC for a one-time setup fee of $2,500, and monthly payments of $110 for the entirety of the subscription.“FacilityONE is committed to providing cutting-edge tools that empower facility managers to streamline operations and improve efficiency,” stated FacilityONE COO, Lynn O'Donnell,“F1 WORKS BASIC is a testament to this commitment, offering a perfect blend of simplicity, power, and ease of use at a reasonable price during a time with tighter operational budgets than ever. Since it can be purchased and fully operational within just one week, F1 WORKS BASIC is the perfect solution for teams who need a reliable system up and running quickly.”For more information or to purchase F1 WORKS BASIC, please visit facilityone/purchase-f1-works-basic-here.About FacilityONEHeadquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FacilityONE proudly serves a diverse portfolio of clients, facilities, and technicians throughout the world. FacilityONE partners with clients to provide simple facilities management solutions, including interactive maps, which feature instant access to facility data, workflows, and analytics. The easy and effective solutions provided by FacilityONE enhance a building's functionality, economic lifespan, and employee productivity, while easily integrating into existing programs and processes.

