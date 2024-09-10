1,600± Acres W/5± Miles Of South Anna River Frontage In Louisa County VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1,600 +/- Acres w/5 +/- Miles of South Anna River Frontage, 6 miles from I-64 & 30 Miles From Charlottesville & Short Pump, VA--Louisa County, VA

1,600 +/- Acres w/5 +/- Miles of South Anna River Frontage, 6 miles from I-64 & 30 Miles From Charlottesville & Short Pump, VA--Louisa County, VA

1,600 +/- Acres w/5 +/- Miles of South Anna River Frontage, 6 miles from I-64 & 30 Miles From Charlottesville & Short Pump, VA--Louisa County, VA

1,600± acres offered in 15 tracts from 3 acres to 1,600 acres - 5± miles of South Anna River frontage - 30 miles from Charlottesville & Richmond, VA.

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces one of the most important auction land offerings ever in Louisa County Virginia, on Friday, October 4, 2024 -- 1,600± acres of Louisa County Virginia land divided into 15 tracts and offered in unlimited combinations ranging from 3 acres to 1,600 acres according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This once in a lifetime offering is centrally located in Louisa County, VA, only 6 (six) miles from I-64 and 30 Miles from Charlottesville and Richmond (Short Pump), VA,” said Nicholls.“Don't miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and make it yours.”“Production agriculture, forestry, recreation (wildlife, hunting, fishing), development, family compounds and homesteads are but a few of the potential uses for this property,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator. "Some of the many highlights of the property include frontage on the South Anna River, frontage on Ambler and Shannon Hills Roads, production crop land, forest and woodlands, two (2) homes, several large shops/storage buildings, grain bins and drying systems and a convenient central Virginia location near Charlottesville and Richmond, VA."The auction's date, addresses and highlights follow below.Date: Friday, October 4, 2024 @ 11 am (Eastern).Property Address: 940 Ambler Rd., Louisa, VA 23093Auction Location: Auction Will be Off Site at the Best Western Plus Crossroads Inn & Suites, 135 Wood Ridge Terrace, Zion Crossroads, VA 22942 w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!!Current/Potential Uses may include:.Production agriculture.Forest/woodland.Recreation – wildlife, hunting, fishing, camping.Development.Family compounds.HomesteadsThe property's highlights include:.Large agricultural tracts.Crop land.Grain storage & drying facility.50'x80'x18' workshop.70'x140' equipment storage building.Wooded and forest land.Open fields.South Anna River frontage.Shannon Hill Rd. and Ambler Rd. frontage.Homesites.Drain field sites.Recreational property.Potential family division rights.2 homes : 4 BR/1.5 BA home and 3 BR/2 BA double wide.Conveniently located between Charlottesville and Richmond, VA.And many, many more.For information about each individual parcel, bidding on a combination of parcels, and property tours and information days, visit or call (540) 748-1359 noted Wilson.“The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Wilson.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Tony Wilson

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 540-748-1359

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.