Heineken 0.0 And World Champion F1 Driver Max Verstappen Bring Highly Anticipated 'Player 0.0' Virtual Gaming Competition To The United States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Heineken 0.0 is uniting racing and gaming enthusiasts across the nation through the power of safe driving; consumers to compete for a chance to meet Max Verstappen

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken 0.0, the leader in non-alcoholic brews, has launched its global simulator racing platform, Player 0.0, in the United States, bringing virtual and real worlds together to promote safe driving .



World Champion F1 driver Max Verstappen plays Heineken 0.0's first global game 'Player 0.0'.

After three successful years across the globe, Player 0.0 now aims to bring U.S. fans together for a one-of-a-kind mobile, simulated racing competition. Racing fans and gaming enthusiasts alike will race against some of the world's best drivers in the virtual game where speed, agility, and, most importantly, safety, are the ultimate challenge. One lucky winner will advance to the Global Finals in Madrid later this year and get the opportunity to meet Oracle Red Bull Racing's 3x World Champion F1 driver, Max Verstappen.

Player 0.0 is Heineken 0.0's first global game created to encourage consumers to drive responsibly, reminding them When You Drive, Never Drink. Last year, thousands of players competed on a virtual racetrack to test their safe driving skills, and this year they'll compete alongside the top players in the United States.

"We believe entertainment and community can influence safe driving and moderate drinking," said HEINEKEN USA Chief Marketing Officer, Jonnie Cahill. "We are thrilled to bring the excitement of the Player 0.0 gaming platform to the states, to meet our customers where they are, embrace the fun and excitement of gaming, and remind them the best driver is the one who is not drinking."

You don't need a racing simulator to play, just a mobile phone. Simply join Player 0.0 at and showcase your safe driving skills today! Unlike traditional racing games where the fastest player wins, the objective in Player 0.0 is to be the best driver by avoiding obstacles to drive safely. The leaderboard is based on points awarded for safe driving rather than the fastest times, therefore the game ends if you crash.

Top racers will be rewarded with epic prizes, including a VIP Player 0.0 travel experience, in addition to the chance to compete in person at the local and global finals. Places 1 through 6 will win the chance to compete in the U.S. Finals this October, with the first place winner of that game heading off to the Global Finals in Spain to compete against the best Player 0.0 drivers from around the world.

Heineken continues to make its mark as a responsible brewer by taking a strong stand against drink and driving through its "When You Drive, Never Drink" campaign. With the support of Max Verstappen, Heineken 0.0 is addressing the issue of overconfidence when drinking alcohol by encouraging consumers to make the right choice to never drive if they've had anything to drink. For more information, log on to the campaign website . To see 2024 Player 0.0 highlights with Heineken, follow @Heineken_US on Instagram or follow @HeinekenUSA on Facebook.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, Heineken® Silver – a new lower-carb, lower-cal world-class light beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Bohemia and more. For news and updates visit HEINEKENUSA.

About When You Drive, Never Drink (WYDND)

As a responsible and committed brewer, Heineken® launched the When You Drive, Never Drink (WYDND) campaign in 2016. The campaign reinforces the brand's commitment to advocating against harmful consumption and behaviors. The WYDND campaign's aim is to encourage consumers to be the hero who drives sober by taking the leap to pledge to never drink when they drive. With the platform, Heineken® reiterates that there is no better way to get home safely after drinking than supporting your friends and reminding them, when they drive, they should never drink.

SOURCE Heineken USA

