Buccal Fat Removal Offered In NYC By Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Richard Swift

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If your genetics have resulted in fuller cheeks, particularly lower on your face, and you desire a slimmer-looking, well-sculpted face, Dr. Richard Swift's

Buccal Removal may be the solution.

Dr. Richard Swift

Continue Reading

Buccal fat is a pad of fat tissue in the lower cheek area, below the cheekbone, that ranges in size and shape in various people. The larger the size and shape of the fat deposit in the buccal region, the more it contributes to the appearance of a rounder face. Typically, the buccal fat pad of tissue only continues to grow until our twenties, meaning the results from the removal procedure are normally very long lasting.

By reducing chubby cheeks,

Buccal Fat Removal, also known as Cheek Reduction Surgery, will give you a well-sculpted face and restore your youthful appearance.

The procedure is an outpatient elective plastic surgery that most of the time is performed under local anesthesia in about 30 minutes, and if the patient prefers twilight or intravenous sedation, Dr. Swift can coordinate this with a Board Certified Anesthesiologist specializing in outpatient anesthesia. Either way, and although there may be swelling for a couple of days, patients can resume work with very little downtime and discomfort.

This procedure can benefit both men and women, offering benefits such as well-defined cheeks, a thinner and more angular face, a more youthful and renewed appearance, and greater self-confidence. Patients may also choose to have chin liposuction and chin augmentation done at the same time to enhance the overall natural results.

Schedule your consultation with Dr. Swift to determine if you are the right candidate, as well as ensuring you have realistic expectations from this, or any procedure.

Dedicated to providing each patient with high-quality, personalized care, Dr. Richard Swift, MD, F.A.C.S., holds Double Board Certification in both Plastic Surgery and General Surgery. For more information on buccal fat removal, please visit or call our office at 212-828-9906.

Media Contact:

Angelo Donofrio

631-401-1556

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Richard Swift

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED