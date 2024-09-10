Spiber And Renowned Mill Consinee Group Forge Ahead In Strategic Partnership To Redefine High-End Textile Industry

Cashmere blended worsted yarn | 70% Cashmere, 30% Brewed ProteinTM fiber

Begun in 2023, this pioneering collaboration has allowed the two companies to explore new

possibilities by combining Spiber's Brewed ProteinTM fiber with Consinee's renowned expertise in spinning high-quality yarns. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing the textile industry with innovative and sustainable solutions tailored for the world's leading brands.

Consinee is celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and serves some of the most prestigious fashion brands globally. The company's diverse range of yarns meets the exacting standards of high-end fashion. Spiber, with its groundbreaking Brewed ProteinTM fiber, aligns seamlessly with Consinee's vision of pushing the boundaries of textile innovation.

Together, they are poised to revolutionize the high-end yarn sector by integrating Spiber's Brewed ProteinTM fibers into Consinee's product lines, showcasing both companies' unwavering dedication to premium quality.

The partnership between Spiber and Consinee Group has already yielded promising results, with several innovative yarns now available for sale. These yarns, which are composed of between 30% to 100% Brewed ProteinTM fiber, are suitable for knitwear applications.

"The collaboration with Spiber is an opportunity, as both companies are committed to providing the best solutions for the world's leading brands in haute couture and sustainability. Brewed ProteinTM fiber is a new type of environmentally responsible fiber, which is an innovation in the textile industry. The cooperation with Spiber embodies our pursuit and practice of green, intelligence, low carbon, traceability and recyclability. We believe that collaboration between our two companies can bring about a healthier, more environmentally responsible and more sustainable development in the field of yarn" - Boris, CEO of Consinee Group Co., Ltd.

As the textile industry continues to evolve, Spiber and Consinee Group are committed to

deepening their collaboration as long-term strategic partners. Their shared goal is to lead the

industry towards a more sustainable future while upholding the highest standards of quality and innovation.

Product line

Cashmere blended worsted yarn

Composition: 70% Cashmere, 30% Brewed ProteinTM fiber

Count: 2/64 N/m

Cashmere blended worsted yarn

Composition: 50% Cashmere, 50% Brewed ProteinTM fiber

Count: 2/64 N/m

100% Brewed ProteinTM worsted yarn

Composition: 100% Brewed ProteinTM fiber

Count: 2/48 N/m

100% Brewed ProteinTM worsted yarn

Composition: 100% Brewed ProteinTM fiber

Count: 2/80 N/m

Spiber Inc.



Established in September 2007, Spiber is a biotech venture company based in Yamagata, Japan dedicated to creating innovative solutions such as "Brewed ProteinTM", a new material platform utilizing microbial fermentation technology inspired by nature's diversity and circularity.

Spiber website: