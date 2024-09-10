Halloween House Long Island Opens September 27Th: A Spooky, Fun-Filled Experience For All Ages
Date
9/10/2024 9:02:05 AM
LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween
House
Long
Island
(located at 358 N Broadway, Hicksville, NY) is set to open its doors on September 27th. It promises a friendly enchanting journey through meticulously designed rooms (each with its own distinct
Halloween
theme).
At
Halloween
House
Long
Island , the focus is on fun, not fear.
Halloween House Long Island
Halloween House Long Island
"We wanted to create a space where everyone can enjoy the magic of
Halloween
without the jump scares and gore that many
haunted
houses
rely on," says Michael Dessart, CEO of
Halloween
House
Long
Island. "Our goal is to provide a memorable experience that's suitable for people of all ages."
Visitors will step into a world where each room tells a different
Halloween
experience. From the whimsical Spiderweb Light Tunnel to the eerie Beetlejuice Illusion Room, Virtual Reality, Interactive Trivia,
Halloween
House
Long
Island
offers something for everyone. The attractions include the Glow in the Dark Room, The To Fright Show, the
Haunted
Carnival, the Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired room, and the one-of-a-kind Trick or Treat Room, among others.
In addition,
Halloween
House
Long
Island
is committed to being an affordable option for families. Tickets are priced lower than most
Halloween
attractions in the area, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun. In addition, flexibility in ticketing means that guests don't need to stress about arriving at a specific time; the attraction will accommodate guests whenever they arrive during operating hours.
Hours of operation are: Monday - Thursday: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm /
Friday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm / Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm / Sunday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm.
Halloween
House
officially closes on November 3rd. Birthday parties and corporate events are also available.
For more information about
Halloween
House
Long
Island, please visit:
**Halloween
House
Long
Island
will begin private tours for media professionals starting September 9th***
Media Contact:
Mark Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR
516-639-0988
[email protected]
SOURCE Halloween House
