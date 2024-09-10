Halloween House Long Island Opens September 27Th: A Spooky, Fun-Filled Experience For All Ages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween

House

Long

Island

(located at 358 N Broadway, Hicksville, NY) is set to open its doors on September 27th. It promises a friendly enchanting journey through meticulously designed rooms (each with its own distinct

Halloween

theme).

At

Halloween

House

Long

Island , the focus is on fun, not fear.

"We wanted to create a space where everyone can enjoy the magic of

Halloween

without the jump scares and gore that many

haunted

houses

rely on," says Michael Dessart, CEO of

Halloween

House

Long

Island. "Our goal is to provide a memorable experience that's suitable for people of all ages."

Visitors will step into a world where each room tells a different

Halloween

experience. From the whimsical Spiderweb Light Tunnel to the eerie Beetlejuice Illusion Room, Virtual Reality, Interactive Trivia,

Halloween

House

Long

Island

offers something for everyone. The attractions include the Glow in the Dark Room, The To Fright Show, the

Haunted

Carnival, the Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired room, and the one-of-a-kind Trick or Treat Room, among others.

In addition,

Halloween

House

Long

Island

is committed to being an affordable option for families. Tickets are priced lower than most

Halloween

attractions in the area, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun. In addition, flexibility in ticketing means that guests don't need to stress about arriving at a specific time; the attraction will accommodate guests whenever they arrive during operating hours.

Hours of operation are: Monday - Thursday: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm /

Friday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm / Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm / Sunday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm.

Halloween

House

officially closes on November 3rd. Birthday parties and corporate events are also available.

For more information about

Halloween

House

Long

Island, please visit:



**Halloween

House

Long

Island

will begin private tours for media professionals starting September 9th***

Media Contact:

Mark Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR

516-639-0988

[email protected]

SOURCE Halloween House

