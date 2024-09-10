Green Builder Media Announces 17Th Annual Green Home Of The Year Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Builder calls on the building industry's sustainable builders and designers to enter the Green Home of the Year Awards 2025.

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media's Green Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards 2025 recognize the building industry's most authentic, advanced, beautiful, sustainable projects-and the professionals who design and construct them.

Now is your chance to show the world what your skill and vision can do when it comes to building homes.

We're looking for the best of the best in all home categories, including custom beauties, mainstream net zero trendsetters, compact gems, eco-sensitive communities, heat-resistant homes, multifamily masterpieces, and more. Decades of innovation, education, and code refinements have changed how homes are built. Can you show us how you're raising the bar on sustainable living?

Here are the specific categories:



Sustainability Superhero (A person who is an outstanding Champion for Sustainability-entry is free!)

The Pathfinder Award (Outstanding Sustainable Innovation-entry is free!)

Sustainable City of the Year (entry is free!) Home of the Year Awards (includes categories for general, net-zero carbon, mainstream green, alternative building technology, off-site construction, small footprint living, and sustainable community development-entry fees range from $120 to $240)

Winners will receive coverage in the January/February 2025 issue of Green Builder magazine, on , and via all our social media outlets. Winners will also receive five complimentary copies of the January/February 2025 issue.

“I hope you'll enter this year's Awards competition,” says Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power.“It's considered one of the most prestigious in the building industry, boosting both your reputation and your visibility for years to come. Plus, this year, three of our categories are free to enter. Time is short, so start your entry now, and good luck!”

Click here for more information and to access the entry form . Entries are due October 25 .

Check out some of the previous winners in last year's Home of the Year coverage .

For questions or more information, contact Melissa Smith at ...

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.







Attachments



Green Builder Media publishes its Green Home of the Year Awards annually. Green Builder Home of the Year Award

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 ...