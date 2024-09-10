Getaway Space Partners With Urth Caffé To Bring Iconic Menu To Los Angeles' Premier Electric Vehicle Charging Café

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Getaway Space partners with Urth Caffe

Getaway Space, a premium Electric Vehicle (EV) charging café, announces a licensing agreement with Urth Caffé, LA's organic coffee and healthy dining chain.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Getaway Space, Los Angeles' first premium Electric Vehicle (EV) charging café, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking licensing agreement with Urth Caffé, the renowned organic coffee and healthy dining chain. This partnership will bring Urth Caffé's iconic menu to Getaway Space's eco-conscious customers, blending a top-tier culinary experience with sustainable technology.

Located in the heart of Los Angeles, Getaway Space offers more than just EV charging-it's a destination where drivers and patrons can recharge both their vehicles and themselves. The collaboration with Urth Caffé elevates this concept, creating a unique environment where sustainable living meets gourmet dining. Visitors to Getaway Space will enjoy the full range of Urth Caffé's celebrated heirloom organic coffees – lower in acid & healthier for all, fine teas, exquisite bakery, and farm-to-table dishes while charging their electric vehicles.

“We are thrilled to partner with Urth Caffé, a brand synonymous with quality, sustainability, and innovation,” said Steve Kuh, CEO of Getaway Space.“Bringing Urth Caffé's beloved menu to our venue aligns perfectly with our mission to offer eco-conscious solutions without sacrificing luxury or comfort. Together, we are redefining the EV charging experience.”

Known for its commitment to organic ingredients and sustainable farming practices, Urth Caffé has built a loyal following across California and beyond. From their signature heirloom coffees to their fresh, health-conscious meals, Urth Caffé embodies a philosophy that resonates with the environmentally mindful clientele of Getaway Space. The licensed menu will feature Urth Caffé's most popular items, including beverages, organic salads, artisan sandwiches, and freshly baked pastries, ensuring a memorable and nourishing stop for all guests.

“This partnership with Getaway Space is an exciting new chapter for Urth Caffé,” said Shallom Berkman, President of Urth Caffé.“We have always believed in creating an experience that is as good for the planet as it is for the body, and now we have the opportunity to share that philosophy in an innovative new setting. Together, we hope to bring sustainable living to life, one cup of coffee at a time.”

Getaway Space is revolutionizing the EV charging experience by offering a premium, eco-friendly oasis in the city. With this new partnership, visitors can now indulge in Urth Caffé's beloved organic cuisine while their electric vehicles power up for their next journey. The collaboration reflects both companies' dedication to environmental stewardship and exceptional customer experiences, merging sustainability with convenience and comfort.

About Getaway Space Getaway Space is Los Angeles' premier electric vehicle charging café, offering a unique blend of fast EV charging, eco-friendly architecture, and upscale amenities. Committed to sustainability, the café provides an inviting space where people can relax, recharge, and refuel while making a positive impact on the environment. Getaway Space is showcasing this partnership at RE+ 2024, Booth MM1005, Anaheim, CA, during Sept 10~11, 2024.

About Urth Caffé Founded in 1989, Urth Caffé is the first exclusively heirloom organic coffee roaster in America known for its commitment to sustainability and quality. Specializing in heirloom organic coffee, fine teas, exquisite bakery, and a diverse menu of healthy, delicious food, Urth Caffé has grown into a beloved brand with multiple locations across Southern California and Las Vegas.

