The Water & Carbon Group Launches First Operational Fixed-Plant System In The U.S. To Remove PFAS From Raw Leachate

In a groundbreaking development for the solid waste industry, The Water & Carbon Group has launched the first operational fixed-plant system in the United States for removing per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances or "PFAS" from raw leachate. Known as the LEEF System®, this innovative solution is already generating impressive results for its first U.S. client, Bethlehem Landfill Company, a subsidiary of Waste Connections, Inc.

The LEEF System

Operational since July 1, 2024, Bethlehem Landfill is now able to treat and discharge leachate with PFAS at non-detect levels, well below the U.S. EPA limits for drinking water.

"Our partnership with The Water & Carbon Group is an integral part of our sustainability objectives and our commitment to improving the environment," said Astor Lawson, District Manager of Bethlehem Landfill Company. "In one short month, the LEEF System® is already surpassing our expectations, with early results showing the removal of target PFAS contaminants to the limit of detection."

Jim Hunter, CEO of The Water & Carbon Group, added, "This installation at Bethlehem demonstrates our years of R&D and full-scale operations in Australia. The LEEF System® is proving to solve PFAS-related challenges for the U.S. solid waste industry as well."

Addressing a Nationwide Challenge

With the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishing enforceable limits for PFAS compounds in drinking water, the need for effective PFAS removal is clear. Foam Fractionation technology as utilized in the LEEF System® could be become the standard for solid waste landfills to treat leachate and reduce PFAS concentrations.

The LEEF System® Solution

The LEEF System® stands out for its operational efficiency, effectiveness, and affordability. Compared to other technologies, the LEEF System® uses less energy, requires no pre-treatment or consumables, and produces a lower volume of residuals. It is effective on untreated leachate and reverse osmosis reject for PFAS removal.

The unique foam fractionation process removes 99% of targeted PFAS compounds in a short period of time by taking advantage of the way that PFAS substances attach to air bubbles, allowing these substances to be skimmed and removed.

About The Water & Carbon Group

The Water & Carbon Group in the

U.S. is solely focused on utilizing the LEEF System® to remove PFAS contaminants from leachate. This gives North American landfill owners a proven, cost-effective path towards ensured PFAS compliance and enhanced community safety.

The LEEF System® was developed in Australia by leading environmental engineers to address PFAS contamination in water and wastewater. In partnership with Leachate Management Specialists, The Water & Carbon Group delivers this innovative and environmentally sound solution for the solid waste industry in North America.

About Bethlehem Landfill Company

Bethlehem Landfill Company offers environmentally safe and cost-effective waste disposal services for residential, commercial, construction, and demolition projects in Northampton, Lehigh, Bucks, Berks, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. As a proud member of the Waste Connections family of companies, we serve the Lehigh Valley with a commitment to environmental protection and operational excellence. Located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, our landfill operations prioritize sustainability and innovation, distinguishing us from other waste management providers. We are dedicated to creating tailored solutions that benefit our clients and protect the environment, ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for our community.

