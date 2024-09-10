(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue Potential from the Partnership Exceeds $50,000,000 USD for Publicly Traded Premier Graphene

EL CENTRO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene (OTC: BIEI) (“Premier”), HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de CV. (“HGI”), and Defense Atomics are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the production and application of graphene in ballistic protection technologies. This collaboration brings together expertise from the three parties to meet the growing demand for superior, high-performance ballistic solutions.



As the demand for protective personal and tactical equipment continues to rise, especially among government entities, the need for innovative materials like graphene has become paramount to the advance of personal and tactical equipment, including for military, police and government entities. The partnership focuses on the feasibility studies and testing of hardware developed by Defense that integrates advanced graphene solutions for enhanced ballistic protection, ensuring compliance with the security protocols required for classified government contracts.

Gabe Vlad, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer of Defense Atomics, emphasized the importance of this partnership:“Our focus is on providing the most advanced ballistic protection to our clients. By collaborating with Premier and HGI, we are confident that we can develop superior graphene solutions that meet our strict performance standards.”

The initiative will leverage Premier's U.S.-based chain of custody for graphene production and HGI's expertise in incorporating hemp as a key element for graphene manufacturing. These factors ensure that the resulting products align with the U.S. government's legal parameters and quality expectations for aerospace-grade ballistic protection and tactical gear. This contract is worth over 50 million dollars.

Both Premier and HGI possess proprietary intellectual property rights for the production of graphene, which has been essential for the development of advanced protective materials. The partnership aims to enhance existing production capabilities, offer competitive pricing and expand supply chains to meet the ongoing demand from Defense's expanding operations.

Through this collaboration, Defense anticipates commencing with the supply of 140,000 ballistic vests and providing full level IV ballistic protection for eight helicopters, with expectations for increased demand in subsequent years.

“In a rapidly evolving industry, collaboration is key to driving innovation,” said Pedro Mendez President of Premier. He continued,“We are excited to be at the forefront of this new venture, delivering cutting-edge graphene solutions that ensure the safety and protection of those who rely on our technologies. Separate from this initial contract, we are currently in initial conversations with a large government agency. The agency demonstrated a very keen and deliberate interest in our plans.”

“Some of this interest is fueled by the profoundly favorable test results of independent engineering companies, with regard to both concrete and separately with regard to asphalt,” continued Mr. Mendez.

About Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI):

Premier Graphene and its Mexican affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies LLC created a proprietary, scalable method to create high-quality, low-cost graphene out of industrial hemp. The Company plans on creating proprietary graphene colloids that can address billion-dollar markets such as the cement industry. The Company also enjoys the capacity to create proprietary best-in-class graphene-enhanced lubricants and epoxies. The Company's initial roll out will focus on markets that will require small capital expenditures. For example, and in the case of the cement industry, the Company will sell its graphene suspensions to existing multi-national cement manufacturers.

Premier engaged in a holding company reorganization so that the parent company, renamed from“Premier Biomedical Inc.”, has almost no convertible debentures (less than $20,000) outstanding. As a result, the successor issuer public company, Premier Graphene, Inc., has nearly no debt. The predecessor issuer's debt remains in the original company, now a subsidiary of the publicly traded company. The Company is traded on the OTC Market, in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Premier Graphene, Inc. is in the process of a single corporate action – changing its name with FINRA and thus OTC Markets. Its articles of incorporation prohibit a reverse split. It is involved in the development of sophisticated products utilizing the unique characteristics of graphene, partnering with various related corporations and unrelated corporations.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are“forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions its readers that the statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI ), whose name is being changed from Premier Biomedical Inc., undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

