Lifeward Announces Appointment Of Dr. Keith E. Tansey As Consulting Director Of Clinical Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A past-president of the American Spinal Injury Association, Dr. Tansey brings Lifeward over 30 years of experience in research and of spinal cord injuries as a practicing Physician, Professor, and Research Scientist

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA LifewardTM) (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the“Company”), a global leader delivering life-changing solutions to revolutionize what is possible in rehabilitation, recovery, and the pursuit of life's passions in the face of physical limitation or disability, today announced that Dr. Keith E. Tansey, MD, PhD, will be joining its Medical Affairs team as a consultant in the role of Director, Clinical Research. Dr. Tansey's responsibilities will include the development and stewardship of Lifeward's clinical research program, the advancement of key opinion leader opportunities, and identifying and supporting clinical partnerships to expand the use of personal exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injuries.



Larry Jasinski, Lifeward's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the occasion,“In addition to his significant clinical credentials and expertise, Dr. Tansey brings with him a devotion to advancing the field of spinal cord injury management and rehabilitation. Dr. Tansey's experience over a 30-year career is perfectly aligned with Lifeward's mission to expand access and utilization of personal exoskeletons to improve the lives of individuals living with physical limitations or disability.”

Keith E. Tansey, MD, PhD, FASNR, FASIA, is currently a Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a Physician Scientist on the Spinal Cord Injury Medicine and Research Services at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Jackson Mississippi, USA. He is a board-certified Neurologist with subspecialty certifications in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine and Neural Repair and Rehabilitation. Dr. Tansey's career and work spans 30 years and includes work on several committees, advisory boards, and organizations such as the International Society for Restorative Neurology (Past-President), the American Society for Neurorehabilitation (Fellow), and the American Spinal Injury Association (Past-President and Fellow). Included amongst his numerous accolades and accomplishments, Dr. Tansey guided efforts for the latest revision of the International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury.

“I'm truly impressed with the advancements that Lifeward has brought forth to the field of spinal cord injury medicine and rehabilitation,” said Dr. Tansey.“I look forward to this exciting period of growth and execution which builds upon all the foundational work that the team at Lifeward has accomplished to date. I am thrilled to play a role in expanding utilization of personal exoskeletons to advance the standard of care for individuals living with spinal cord injury.”

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com .

ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward) and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

