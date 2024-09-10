Cohora Secures $2.5M In Additional Funding To Support Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer activation and engagement company to enhance product and meet customer demand so brands can unlock the power of customer-driven experiences

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohora , a customer activation and engagement platform company that enables brands to drive greater customer growth, retention, and advocacy, today announced a $2.5 million round of additional seed funding. The round was led by Volition Capital and PJC and will be used to the company's next stage of growth by bolstering sales and marketing efforts, continuing product enhancement and supporting early customers in the cosmetics, fashion and travel sectors.

“E-commerce brands, regardless of industry, face the common challenge of deeply understanding their customers to effectively engage them throughout their journey,” said Manu Mathew, CEO and Co-Founder of Cohora.“In today's tough economic climate, with evolving privacy laws and technology, brands need actionable insights from zero- and first-party data to enhance customer engagement and stay competitive. The Cohora platform empowers brands to do just that-understand their customers and apply personalized strategies to drive retention, growth and market leadership.

Cohora's customer activation and engagement platform helps brands unlock up to 30% more revenue from current customers with the ability to measure and optimize post-transaction engagement. The foundation of Cohora is customer-generated content that enables social commerce by collecting first-party consumer data. Relationship activations include polls and surveys; contest participation; event hosting; cross-channel promotions; reward redemption; rewards for product promotion and exclusive access to new products among many other features.

“As a long-time partner in Cohora's journey and Manu's previous ventures, I have great confidence in their ability to transform how brands engage with customers and seize new opportunities in the evolving data landscape,” said Sean Cantwell, Managing Partner at Volition Capital.“At Volition, we are proud to support Cohora's mission to meet the growing demand for meaningful customer relationships, driving both activation and advocacy. We're excited to work alongside the team as they lead the way in this industry shift.”

“Cohora's innovative approach to unlocking existing customer value by unleashing the power of post-transactional engagement allows brands to build a comprehensive understanding of their audiences,” said Matt Hayes, General Partner at PJC.“We support the company mission and look forward to Cohora's next stage of growth and success.”

Cohora enables e-commerce brands to drive customer movement by creating loyalty from the very first transaction. Through actionable engagement activities that amplify customer lifetime value, Cohora helps to unlock incremental revenue, reduce acquisition costs, and ensure sustainable growth by building long-term customer relationships. The platform supports a truly customer-centric strategy by collecting all customer interactions – preferences, engagement activities, reviews, and transactions – at the customer level to provide actionable insights that drive hyper-personalized and customer-specific experiences.

