Richa Desai Joins Sabert Leadership Team As Chief Sustainability And Strategy Officer

SAYREVILLE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabert Corporation, a leading global of innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richa Desai as Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer. Desai will report directly to Paul McCann, CEO of Sabert Corporation, and will serve as an active member of the company's global and North American leadership teams.









Desai brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in sustainability leadership to her new position. She previously served at Sabert from 2019 to 2021, where she was instrumental in establishing and building EarthtelligentTM, the company's initial sustainability framework. During her tenure, she spearheaded key initiatives, including the production of Sabert's first annual Sustainability Report and the launch of the Zero Waste to Landfill program.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richa back to the Sabert family," said Paul McCann, CEO of Sabert Corporation. "Her vast experience, passion for sustainability, and forward-thinking approach perfectly complement our commitment to being our customers' trusted sustainable food packaging solutions provider. Richa's leadership will be crucial to driving innovation that aligns with the company's purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world.”

In her new role at Sabert, Desai will lead the company's sustainability efforts and help to shape and articulate Sabert's strategic direction.

"I am excited to rejoin Sabert and lead its sustainability and strategy efforts," said Desai. "Sabert has always been at the forefront of innovation in sustainable food packaging. I am eager to push our efforts further to not only benefit our customers and employees but also set new industry standards for environmental stewardship.”

Most recently, Desai served as Vice President of Sustainability at Graham Packaging, where she made significant strides in advancing sustainability efforts.

Desai holds a Master of Environmental Studies from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Design from the National Institute of Design, and a Bachelor of Interior Design from CEPT University. Her multidisciplinary background uniquely positions her to address the complex challenges at the intersection of design, sustainability, and business strategy.

For more information about Sabert Corporation and its commitment to sustainability, please visit .

About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 grounded in the purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia, as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value ModelTM , Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Marie VanAssendelft

...

201-724-6372

