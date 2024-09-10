Delegations Of Ephemeral Flower Art Maestros Unite In U.S. For The First Time At Sarasota's 'Floralia Infiorata'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Denise Kowal, Founder of the Sarasota Int'l Chalk Festival and guest delegate at the 247th Infiorata in Genzano di Roma, Italy in 2024

Maestro Ezequiel de León sand painting of Jesus Christ using only volcanic sands as his medium sourced from his island of Tenerife, Canary Island that has the third highest volcano in the world.

Four generations sorting flower petals at midnight for an infiorata in Spello, Italy 2024

Global masters unite at Sarasota Int'l Chalk Festival's 'Floralia Infiorata' to inspire, preserve, and showcase ephemeral art traditions, Nov 8-10.

- Denise KowalSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sarasota International Chalk Festival (Chalk Festival), now in its 17th year, will host a landmark event titled 'Floralia Infiorata ,' bringing together for the first time in the United States a unique assembly of ephemeral flower art maestros from around the world. Scheduled for November 8 - 10, this unprecedented gathering will transform Sarasota's streets into a breathtaking tapestry of floral art using natural materials such as flowers, sand, seeds, and earth.Nine diverse teams will converge to perform side by side, including distinguished artists from Italy, Japan, Spain, the Canary Islands, Mexico, India, and Singapore. Notably, the event will feature Genzano di Roma's delegation led by Maestra Claudia Gianiorio and her father Maestro Ivano Gianiorio, showcasing traditional Infiorata designs, continuing a 247-year legacy. From Gerano, Italy, Maestro Mariano Caciaguerra and Maestro Michele Caciaguerra will present "Mary, Madonna of the Heart," a tradition maintained for over 290 years as a profound expression of devotion and identity. Representing the Canary Islands, Maestro Ezequiel De Leon Cruz and his family will demonstrate their heritage of creating religious-themed carpets using local volcanic sand, a practice dating back to 1847."For the first time in the U.S., these centuries-old traditions will be showcased together, highlighting the enduring power of art to connect, inspire, and preserve the diverse legacies of communities worldwide," said Bill Baranowski, Manager of the Chalk Festival.In addition, attendees can experience Japan's Maestro Yasuhiko Fujikawa, 63, who, along with his parents, will lead the“Hanae Japan” team of nine artists in depicting“Hana Kabuki.” The term "hana" means "flower," while "hanae" translates to "the delicate essence of a blooming blossom," and "kabuki" is a revered four-century-old theatrical tradition. From India, Mahendra Metkari and Bhagyashree Deshpande will showcase the vibrant art of Rangoli, an ancient practice that originated over 5,000 years ago, embodying the Sanskrit meaning of“an array of colors.”“The attendance of these teams is far more than mere participation; it stands as a powerful testament to the vital importance of safeguarding cultural heritage and championing artistic innovation,” said Denise Kowal, Founder and Executive Director of the Chalk Festival.“Their presence underscores a commitment to preserving these treasured art forms, ensuring they not only survive but thrive, continuing to inspire and resonate deeply with audiences around the globe. This convergence of artistic excellence is a crucial step in maintaining the legacy and evolution of ephemeral art for future generations.”A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Artistic Innovation'Floralia Infiorata' will spotlight Infiorata, Rangoli, and Hanae, collectively known as 'Flower Carpets,' each representing traditions that span centuries. These art forms are recognized for their cultural and spiritual significance, with some designated as UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage practices. The event provides a rare opportunity for audiences to witness these intricate, ephemeral creations that hold deep-rooted meanings across different cultures.Eduardo Carbone, an international researcher and broadcaster from Argentina specializing in ephemeral carpets, and collaborator with Kowal, expressed his enthusiasm:“Floralia Infiorata represents a profound artistic expression rooted in the devotional practices of the Baroque period. It serves as a unique convergence of cultures, each utilizing natural materials like flowers, sawdust, and sand to craft designs such as 'infiorata' in Italy and 'Rangoli' in India. This event beautifully embodies the intersection of tradition, artistry, and cultural exchange.”A Historic Partnership to Elevate Ephemeral Arts GloballyAdding to the significance of this event is the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Chalk Festival and the Coordinadora Internacional de Entidades de Alfombristas de Arte Efímero (CIDAE) from Barcelona, Spain. This partnership seeks to elevate the profile of ephemeral flower carpet arts worldwide through collaborative projects, artist exchanges, educational initiatives, and community engagement.“Together, we are ushering in a new era of artistic collaboration that will inspire and captivate audiences worldwide,” said Kowal. As part of this groundbreaking collaboration, CIDAE will present two esteemed teams from the Catalan region of Spain and Singapore, marking a pivotal moment in flower carpet history.Vicenta Pallarès i Castelló, President of CIDAE, added,“This partnership brings together two influential forces in the ephemeral art world. The MOU is a testament to our shared commitment to cultural preservation and artistic excellence, and it provides an extraordinary opportunity to highlight the beauty and significance of our traditions on an international stage.”About Sarasota International Chalk Festival:Founded in 2007, the Chalk Festival has established itself as a global leader in the evolution of contemporary pavement art. Pioneering the first international pavement art event in the U.S., the festival has set benchmarks with advanced workshops, innovative collaborations, and record-breaking 3D art installations. Committed to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression, the festival continues to be a beacon of innovation, embracing a diverse array of ephemeral art forms from across the globe and transforming Sarasota into a vibrant hub of creativity and cultural exchange.About CIDAE:CIDAE is an international organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the art of ephemeral carpet making. With members from around the world, the CIDAE fosters cultural exchange and artistic innovation through its various programs and events.

