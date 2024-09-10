Mach7 Technologies Partners With Strings By Paragon To Strengthen Workflow Monitoring And Enable Automated System Optimization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Paragon Strings strengthens the Mach7 customer experience and satisfaction by enabling healthcare providers to proactively monitor and manage their enterprise imaging data, infrastructure, and workflow performance.

Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, today announced its partnership with Paragon IT, a company that provides services and solutions that help medical imaging professionals and technologies work more effectively together.

The partnership gives Mach7 customers a solution for real-time enterprise workflow, application, and infrastructure monitoring and optimization that enables and accelerates a healthcare organization's digital transformation initiatives.

Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7, said, "We are always striving to provide a better experience for our customers that ultimately improves patient outcomes and enhances quality of care. With Strings, we give our customers the ability to visualize their data, gain valuable insights, automate functions, and take necessary actions to resolve issues. This sophisticated mechanism for monitoring system health and automating tasks drives better communication and ensures our customers' systems are operating at peak performance."

Tim Heniadis, Director, Enterprise Imaging Services,

at Advocate Health said, "Strings provides the insight to manage point of care solutions, driving continual improvement to the effectiveness of care, reducing provider stress, and propelling engineering success. Strings services enabled Advocate to engage in the necessary detailed conversations toward understanding both technical and operational root causes, facilitating permanent long-term improvements."

With Paragon's Strings, Mach7 customers can:



Automate Workflow – to easily break down large, cumbersome processes into smaller, automated micro-workflows to significantly reduce manual effort, accelerate clinical care delivery, and optimize outcomes.

Centralize System Monitoring – to monitor a healthcare provider's complete healthcare IT application portfolio, data, and infrastructure through a single pane of glass to optimize performance and reduce root cause analysis from months to minutes.

Measure Impact - leverage a combination of technology and professional services to collect and enrich multi-source data across the enterprise to track performance and drive continuous improvement. Drive the use of the Mach7 VNA beyond DICOM with tighter EMR integrations.

Jef Williams, CEO, Paragon Health IT, said, "We are excited to combine the innovative technology of Mach7's Enterprise Imaging Solution with Strings to empower Mach7 customers with unparalleled visibility and control over their healthcare enterprise ecosystem that far exceeds typical healthcare IT system monitoring tools and creates opportunities to optimize workflows for all user groups."

With this new partnership, Mach7's goal is to assist clinical IT staff with advanced healthcare IT and imaging application monitoring capabilities needed to meet evolving clinical and end-user workflow needs. Whether it is making providers more efficient through intelligent workflow automation algorithms, transforming root cause discovery from months to minutes, or enriching data insights to automatically identify complex relationships between clinical workflows and applications across the enterprise, Strings offers a new generation of enterprise monitoring and analytics software and services that incorporates AI and spans the enterprise IT infrastructure, applications, and end-user workflows.

About Mach7 Technologies:

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) is a medical imaging technology provider that develops innovative data management and image viewing solutions for healthcare organizations. Its core offering is the Mach7 Enterprise Imaging Solution (EIS), a next-generation platform built for the future of healthcare, comprised of a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer, and Diagnostic Workflow Applications. Designed to maximize flexibility and scalability, Mach7 gives customers the independence to deploy a full enterprise solution or individual components. Mach7 serves a global network of customers, ranging from expansive IDNs and National Health Systems to small, independent provider groups and private radiology practices. Visit Mach7t for more information.

About Paragon Health IT:

Paragon Health IT brings decades of healthcare IT and medical imaging expertise to their development of Strings by Paragon. Strings is a workflow monitoring and automation solution that learns from client workflows and the data thumbprints left behind by the applications and infrastructure supporting those workflows. Strings is deployed globally, where typical client algorithms are monitoring and evaluating billions of data points per second, reading thousands of pages per hour, and automating provider workflows every minute. To learn more, visit

stringsbyparagon .

