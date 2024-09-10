Boston Business Journal Names Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Among The Most Charitable Companies In Massachusetts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Life insurance carrier honored with regional business award for sixth year in a row

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has named Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company , a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, an honoree in its annual 2023 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors. Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, along with the other nominees, was recognized at the BBJ's 19th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on Thursday, September 5th, at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.1 Boston Mutual Life ranked #83 on the list.

The Business Journal annually publishes the list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities. This is the sixth consecutive year that Boston Mutual Life has been recognized with the BBJ Corporate Citizenship Award. Boston Mutual Life gives back through its corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact, which celebrated its sixth anniversary this past May. In total, since its launch, the program has contributed almost 1,200 volunteer hours, 800 donations, and more than $1.5 million to a variety of charitable causes across the country, including in Massachusetts and Nebraska, where it has corporate offices.

"It is with honor that we present our list of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts – companies who gave $100,000 or more to Mass.-based in charities in 2023. Collectively, they gave more than $362 million in cash contributions – a true example of the business community coming together to help those in need. We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make Boston a stronger and better place for all," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones.

This year 96 companies qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year as noted above.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Top Charitable Company for the sixth year in a row," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "As a mutual life insurance company, giving back is a key part of who we are. It's this spirit of mutuality that inspires our employees' passion for supporting worthy causes where we live and work, and we look forward to continuing these efforts."

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit . For more on Boston Mutual Life's corporate citizenship program, please visit about-us/making-an-impact/ .

1 "BBJ announces the state's most charitable companies," Boston Business Journal. July 16, 2024

