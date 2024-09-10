Abell Urges Families And Children To Be Vigilant Of Ticks During The Back-To-School Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare for the back-to-school season and adjust to the changing weather, Abell emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant against ticks. Despite cooler temperatures, ticks are still active and can pose a risk to children. Parents should take extra precautions to protect their kids as they return to school and spend outdoors reconnecting with friends.

“Despite the cooling temperatures of fall, ticks remain a persistent threat,” stated Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence and Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control.“Their activity does not wane with the season, underscoring the need for continued vigilance.”

Ticks are known carriers of several diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and babesiosis. Lyme disease, transmitted primarily by black-legged ticks, can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, and a characteristic bull's-eye rash. Rocky Mountain spotted fever, spread by the American dog tick, may result in high fever and rash. Babesiosis, transmitted by various tick species, often leads to flu-like symptoms. These diseases can affect humans and animals, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and preventative measures.

To safeguard your family and pets, Abell Pest Control offers the following tips:



After spending time outdoors, inspect yourself, your children, and pets for ticks. They often latch onto exposed areas on your body or anywhere they can crawl into.

Wear long sleeves and long pants. Wear light-coloured clothing, which makes it easier to see ticks.

Apply tick repellants containing DEET or permethrin to clothing and exposed skin. Be sure to follow product instructions for safe application.

Stay away from areas with long grass, wooded areas, and shrubs.

Educate your family about tick safety and the importance of checking for ticks after outdoor activities, especially if you've been in wooded or grassy areas. Contact pest control professionals from Abell who can offer tailored solutions to help reduce tick populations around your home.

For more information on ticks and how to protect your home and family from them, visit Abell Pest Control . Discover expert advice, prevention tips, and solutions tailored to keep ticks at bay.

