The IoT in healthcare is experiencing immense growth owing to the launch of new innovative and surging demand for automated remote patient care.

Market Overview: According to a new report published by Polaris Market Research, the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market size was valued at USD 128.18 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 556.71 billion by 2032, growing a CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Market Introduction: What is Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare?

The Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare is a system of Internet-enabled devices and services that holds immense potential for data collection and exchange. These devices, known as IoT healthcare devices, empower healthcare professionals to monitor patients remotely, track medical assets, manage inventories, and streamline healthcare delivery processes. Wearable devices such as smartwatches and implanted medical devices are some of the most commonly used IoT devices in healthcare. These devices allow patients to track their fitness levels and monitor their health measures in real time. Further, remote patient monitoring (RTM), being one of the most popular examples of IoT in healthcare, allows healthcare professionals to automatically collect health metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature of remote patients and recommend treatments.

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 128.18 billion Market value by 2032 USD 556.71 billion CAGR 17.9% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019–2022 Forecast period 2024–2032

What Is Current State of IoT in Healthcare?



The Internet of Things in healthcare market is driven by factors including the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, increasing development of new innovative technology, surging demand for automated remote patient care, and rise in investments in IoT in healthcare.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity technology, end user, application, and region. Based on region, North America held the largest Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market share in 2023.

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Key Players



Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Philips N.V.

Qualcomm Life Inc.

Resideo Technologies

Royal Philips

Siemens Sensely

Growth Drivers and Trends:



Demand for Automated Remote Patient Care: Remote patient monitoring devices eliminate the need a stay at the healthcare facility for continuous patient monitoring. Healthcare providers can gather information on patients outside of the healthcare center and recommend treatments or generate alerts based on that. Thus, the rising demand for automated remote patient care is fueling the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market sales.

Investment by Government: As technology upgrades, the government globally invests more in IoT to facilitate remote access to healthcare services. As a result, increasing government activities toward technological advancement promotion and adoption accelerates the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market growth.

Integration of AI in IoT in Healthcare: IoT medical devices integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) offer healthcare providers the potential to streamline healthcare facilities, enhance prediction, automation, and optimization, and provide advanced solutions, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Spending On IoT in Healthcare: The market is expected to see immense growth owing to a surge in investments and the adoption of digital technology in healthcare facilities. The increasing elderly population, rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, growing demand for smartphones, and technological enhancements are some of the key contributors expected to propel IoT in healthcare's expansion. Poor Internet Accessibility: People with poor literacy rates and those living in rural areas are more likely to face weak internet access due to a lack of advanced facilities. This negatively affects the implementation and adoption of IoT solutions in the healthcare sector.

Which Region Dominates Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Globally?

In 2023, North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share and was predicted to maintain its dominance during the foreseen period. The key contributing factors can include a surge in the usage of telemedicine, e-reports, and IoT solutions in managing patients. The market is gaining huge growth as demand for electronic health records increases.







Segmental Outlook:

IoT in Healthcare Market – By Component-Based Outlook:



Medical device

System & software Services

IoT in Healthcare Market – By Connectivity technology Based Outlook:



Cellular Low Power Wide Area Networks

IoT in Healthcare Market – By End-User Based Outlook:



Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Government and Defense Institutions Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

IoT in Healthcare Market – By Application Based Outlook:



Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management Others

IoT in Healthcare Market – By Region Outlook



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 556.71 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

