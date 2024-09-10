Smart Airport Market To Witness CAGR Of 3.30% By 2031 On Back Of Increasing Demand For Enhanced Passenger Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Airport size was valued at USD 6.90 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 7.13 billion in 2023 to USD 322.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

The global market has grown exponentially with the introduction of new technologies that have enhanced passenger experience. Increasing demand for real-time information is driving the market growth. It helps reduce the burden on airport facilities and personnel. The major drivers of growth are the modernization of former airports, the development of commercial flights, and the establishment of new airports.

Electronic devices with new options, such as passenger identification through unique heartbeats, biometric signature support, and smart technology in airports are helping for maintenance of large airport databases.

Top Player's Company Profiles in Smart Airport Market

.Honeywell International Inc. (US)

.Siemens AG (Germany)

.Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

.Thales Group (France)

.IBM Corporation (US)

.Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain)

.Collins Aerospace (US)

.SITA (Switzerland)

.NEC Corporation (Japan)

.Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

.Rockwell Collins (US)

.Indra Sistemas S.A. (Spain)

Increase in airport automation systems, such as self-service check-in, intelligent checkout and intelligent baggage management systems play an important role in the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a growing demand for technologically advanced non-aircraft systems, communication systems, electronic bag tags and other security systems which these developments are expected to fuel the market growth soon. Airports are increasingly installing emerging technology and devices including smart access control systems, fingerprint readers and smart card technology to enhance the overall passenger experience.

Exploring New Trends in Market

The following are the key Smart Airport Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

The increasing number of passengers is putting pressure on airport operators to enhance their capacity and adopt digital solutions to improve efficiency. Airports across Europe and Asia are rapidly rolling out automated baggage handling systems. These arrangements reduce the burden on ground support personnel and increase passenger satisfaction for airports, airlines, and ground staff.

In July 2023, Melbourne Airport unveiled a significant increase in international cargo volumes in line with its strategic growth plan.

In February 2023, New Zealand's Aviation Security Service (AvSec) awards a contract to Smiths Detection, a leading security technology specialist. The contract was aimed at installing state-of-the-art industrial security technology at its five major international airports, Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Wellington.

Segments covered in Smart Airport Market are as follows:

.System

oCommunication & Connectivity (Wireless, Near-field Communication RIFD Bluetooth and LPWAN & WLAN), Endpoint Services (Cameras, sensors Displays, Tags, Wearables and Beacons), Data Storage (Cloud and On-Premises) and Software & Solutions (Software & Applications, Data Analytics, Platforms and Managed Services)

.Application

oLandside (Intelligent Advertising, Vehicle Parking and Car Rental & Mass Transit), Terminal Side (Building Management, Passenger Screening, Passenger Experience, Staff & Crew Management, Behavioural Analytics, Cargo & Baggage Handling and Payment & Tokenization), and Airside (E-Fence, Ground Support Equipment Management, Aircraft Maintenance, Air Traffic Management, Noise Monitoring, Aircraft Turnaround Management and Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System)

.Airport Size

oLarge, Medium and Small

.Airport Technology

oAirport 2.0, Airport 3.0 and Airport 4.0

.Operation

oAeronautical (Content Management, Business Intelligence, Real-time Services and Supply Chain Management), and Non-Aeronautical (Real-time Services, Business Intelligence, Intelligent Transport Services, Inventory Management, Fee Management and Resource Management)

Navigating Tomorrow: Smart Airports in Next 5 Years

Over the next four-five years, smart airports will see fast growth with technological innovation and improved recognition on enhancing passenger experience. The use of AI-powered automation, IoT-enabled structures and statistics analytics will streamline operations, reduce ready instances and enhance safety. This era will see a proliferation of touchless solutions and real-time information systems, making air travel more efficient and convenient. Advanced connectivity and intelligent systems will redefine airport operations, setting new standards for efficiency and customer satisfaction.

A New Era in Aviation: A Decade of Smart Airports Over Next 10 Years

The integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, biometric authentication and autonomous vehicles will create a fully connected and highly responsive airport environment. These changes will lead to significant improvements in operational efficiency, environmental sustainability and passenger experience. As airports are developed into multifunctional smart hubs, they will not only provide convenient travel but also contribute to the broader goals of smart cities and sustainable urban development. The next decade will cement the role of smart airports as key players in the future of aviation.

Future of Smart Airports

The smart airport market is developing hastily, pushed by way of technological advances and growing passenger expectancies. The combination of IoT, AI and automation transforms the airport into a more efficient, simple and customer-centric destination. As this generation moves ahead, we will expect extensive improvements in operational efficiency, safety and passenger enjoyment.

