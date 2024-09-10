K’Taka BJP Demands Parameshwara’S Resignation For Failing To Secure Party Hqs In B'luru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 10 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Tuesday asked the state Home G. Parameshwara to resign as he has allegedly failed to provide security to the party headquarters in Bengaluru, which has been a potential target of the terrorists.

“BJP's state office has been a potential target of terrorists which was revealed during an NIA investigation as a bomb explosion was planned at the BJP headquarters. However, the blast was carried out at the Rameshwaram Cafe. This is the biggest failure of the intelligence and Home Minister G. Parameshwara. He has failed to provide enough security to our headquarters. He should tender his resignation,” said BJP leader Bhaskar Rao while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

He said that this information has also been submitted to the court while slamming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwara for the intelligence failure.

“Either the Home Minister or the Chief Minister should. The Home Minister is completely incapable of handling the security situation of the state,” the BJP leader claimed.

He alleged that the Bengaluru City Intelligence Unit, the City Anti-Terrorism Squad, and the Internal Security Departments established - at the cost of crores of rupees - have completely failed to safeguard the state.

He said that despite being in power for 16 months, the state government has not fulfilled any of the needs of the security departments, adding, that as a result, the NIA is not only gathering information in Karnataka but also conducting raids, arrests, investigating and filing charge sheets.

Rao recalled that during the BJP government led by Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, a separate division was formed to detect terrorist activities. However, he claimed that the current government is not allowing that division to function properly due to fear of extortion cases coming to light.

“The corruption and money influence have caused the Police Department to function ineffectively. This inactivity of the department has put the safety of the state's citizens at risk,” he said.

He also expressed displeasure over the government's complete failure to provide the necessary infrastructure for law and order.

“In the past 16 months, not a single Sub-Inspector or Constable has been added to the Bengaluru city police force and no basic infrastructure has been provided,” he said.

He said that the government has completely failed in controlling terrorism and narcotics, adding, that the Home Minister Parameshwara should have been more proactive.

Questioning the police operations, he asked,“Why do the police officers go to the special wing CCB after paying in crores? We earlier had discussed that if the CCB is to be shut down, the crime rate within Bengaluru city might decrease.”