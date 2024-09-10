Tech Titans Toppled: EU Court Slams Apple And Google With Billion-Euro Fines

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a landmark ruling, the European Union's highest court dealt a double blow to Silicon Valley giants Apple and Google. The court upheld massive fines against both companies, totaling over €15 billion.



Apple must now pay €13 billion in back taxes to Ireland. This decision overturns a previous lower court victory for the tech behemoth.



Meanwhile, faces a €2.4 billion fine for unfairly favoring its own shopping comparison service. These rulings mark a significant victory for EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.



Her decade-long campaign against tech monopolies has finally borne fruit. The cases highlight Europe's growing role as a global tech regulator.



For Apple, the dispute centers on sweetheart tax deals with Ireland. The EU claims these arrangements allowed Apple to pay as little as 0.005% tax on European profits.







This case exposes the complex web of international corporate taxation. Google's fine stems from its dominance in online search and advertising.

EU's Big Tech Rulings

The EU argues that Google abused its market position to stifle competition. This decision could reshape how tech companies operate in Europe.



Both rulings reflect growing global concerns about Big Tech's power. Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate these digital giants. The EU 's actions may inspire similar moves in other jurisdictions.



The tech industry now faces a new regulatory landscape in Europe. Companies must adapt to stricter rules or risk hefty penalties. This shift could lead to more diverse and competitive digital markets.



However, the battle is far from over. Both Apple and Google have expressed disappointment with the rulings. They may seek further legal challenges or lobby for changes in EU law.



These cases demonstrate the EU's determination to curb Big Tech's influence. As digital platforms become increasingly central to our lives, such regulatory actions will likely intensify.



In short, the tech world watches closely as this new chapter in digital governance unfolds.

