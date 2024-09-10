Manipur On Edge: Mobile Internet, Broadband, Vpns Banned For 5 Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Manipur on Tuesday imposed a temporary ban on mobile internet in the state after imposing curfews in at least three districts preventing people from coming outside their houses, amid ongoing protests demanding the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state.

Chief N Biren Singh -led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government said in its order to 'curb/temporarily suspend internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services” in the State for five days from Tuesday (September 10, 2024) 3 pm to Sunday (September 15, 2024) 3 pm.'

| Manipur University students, security forces clash in Imphal amid curfew: Video

“There is an imminent danger of loss of life and or damage to public and private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted to the public through social media and messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services,” said an order issued by Home department on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the administration imposed indefinite curfew in at least three districts – Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal – of Manipur from 11 am on September 10, a day after student protests demanding the restoration of peace rocked Imphal Valley.

Protesters have been demanding action against insurgents accused of using "improvised" projectile weapons and drone attacks last week during recent incidents of escalation in violence.





"To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public or private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities,' the order added.