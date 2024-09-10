Omada Identity Cloud Empowers Condor With Cloud-Based Identity Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) German airline will get the governance, compliance and interoperability needed to manage 11,000 identities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that German airline Condor will use Omada Identity Cloud to manage its 11,000 identities. This will enable Condor to manage the entire identity lifecycle while adhering to important compliance and governance requirements.

Condor is Germany's most popular leisure airline, with approximately 5,500 employees. The airline sought a better way to review access and implement recertification workflows to make it easier to meet compliance and governance requirements. As the company is moving to ServiceNow as its central ITSM and request portal and uses Microsoft Entra ID, Active Directory and SAP as core platforms, it needed a solution that would integrate with these systems. The planned introduction of role-based access management and the increasing use of cloud applications was another reason to look for a new, modern IGA solution. Omada Identity Cloud fit the bill, and Condor will be implementing the solution with the help of Omada and its long-standing Swiss partner, SECURIX.



Omada Identity Cloud offers customers a leading-edge technology that enables them to manage the entire identity lifecycle. This includes the ability to:



Enable self-service access requests and approvals

Automate provisioning and deprovisioning,

Manage roles including role mining and modeling,

Simplify the password change process without help desk involvement,

Maintain compliance and audit reporting, Certify access continuously

Interoperability is key in the expanding digital landscape. Research from Enterprise Strategy Group

found that, on average, organizations implemented 65 business-critical applications in the last two years. Each new application requires an easy setup of a connector, fast onboarding of entitlements, assigning and provisioning access. Omada simplifies this process by using a configurable connectivity approach; it's quicker and more reliable than the code development approach.

Governance is also critical for the heavily regulated aviation industry. Omada Identity Cloud delivers essential identity governance functionality for secure, compliant and efficient audit, risk management and recertification across all systems and applications in hybrid, cloud and multi-cloud environments. It gives users governance capabilities to document and prove who has access to what and why.

It also offers Condor convenient operational and management dashboards for identity management and access rights.



Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "For Condor and many other companies, the huge influx of digital identities has become increasingly hard to manage well. At the same time, organizations in highly regulated industries need to do this well to remain compliant. Omada Identity Cloud offers ease of use in what is often a complex process, along with the interoperability that enables companies to keep the infrastructure they have."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

