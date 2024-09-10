Oracle Supports Guardian's Finance Operations Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fortune 500 mutual insurance company moves

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced that it has worked with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian) to improve the efficiency and productivity of its finance operations. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) , Guardian has been able to take advantage of the latest AI innovations to help increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making.

For over 160 years, Guardian, one of the nation's largest life insurers and a leading provider of employee benefits,

has helped consumers and business owners plan for their financial future. As Guardian grew, it accumulated multiple disparate on-premises systems that were time-consuming and costly to maintain. To enable more efficient workflows and unlock the value from its data, Guardian moved key finance and operations processes to Oracle Cloud ERP.

"As the insurance industry faces evolving customer expectations, regulations, and rising costs, we needed to standardize our finance process to deliver more value to our members," said Marcel Esqueu, vice president, financial systems transformation, Guardian. "With Oracle Cloud ERP, we have been able to expand insights, accelerate our financial close, and increase efficiency. With our core financials in the cloud and a complete view of our data, we can embrace Oracle's embedded AI capabilities to further increase productivity."

"Insurance providers operate in a highly competitive market and require fast, accurate, touchless processes to help control costs and deliver maximum value to policyholders," said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud ERP, Guardian

says it has been able to improve the speed and accuracy of finance operations. With Oracle's quarterly updates, Guardian can embrace continuous innovation and the latest AI advancements to deliver even more value to its members."

More than 10,000 organizations, across public and private sectors, turn to Oracle Cloud ERP to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials , accounting hub , procurement , project management , enterprise performance management ,

risk management , subscription management ,

supply chain management & manufacturing , and Oracle B2B , which revolutionizes the way organizations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe.

Guardian worked with Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Member Deloitte

to implement Oracle Cloud ERP.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at

oracle .

