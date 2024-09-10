Mdclone Appoints Healthcare Technology Leader Bruno Lempernesse As President Of North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Carevive CEO brings 25 years of experience in life sciences, healthcare solutions, data science, and analytics to data exploration company

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone , a leading data exploration and synthetic data company, today announced that it has hired Bruno Lempernesse, a 25-year veteran in healthcare technology, data science, and life sciences, as president with a primary focus on leading North American operations.

In his new position, Lempernesse will play a key role in driving MDClone's future growth and innovation with a strategic emphasis on North America. Most recently, Lempernesse served as chief executive officer at Carevive, recently acquired in May of 2024 by Health Catalyst. During his tenure, he propelled the company to transform the cancer care patient experience through data-driven solutions with pioneering work in real-world evidence, real-world data, and healthcare big data.

With a passion for data, research, and healthcare, Lempernesse has performed innovative work that focused on the early development and utilization of longitudinal patient data sourced from electronic medical records in Europe and the U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bruno as our new president," said Ziv Ofek, Co-Founder & CEO, MDClone. "Bruno's extensive expertise and deep industry knowledge make him an invaluable addition to our team. He will play a pivotal role in elevating our ADAMS Centers and driving the expansion of our offerings, delivering comprehensive value to the life sciences sector and beyond."

"It is an honor to work with such a stellar group of healthcare technology professionals and experts as Ziv and his team have assembled," said Lempernesse. "In a landscape dominated by data-driven challenges, I'm eager to collaborate with our distinguished partners to shift the paradigm from reactive improvement to proactive advancement, unlocking groundbreaking discoveries and innovations."

