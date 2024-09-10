Modal Labs Selects Oracle As Its Cloud Infrastructure Provider Of Choice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI innovator leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to serve low-latency, real-time production AI workloads at scale

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld --

Modal Labs, a serverless for AI, ML, and data developers, is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI infrastructure

to deliver faster, more cost-effective inferencing, fine-tuning, and batch processing for its customers. OCI powers Modal's platform by providing it with access to a variety of

OCI Compute bare metal instances

with significant price-performance advantages.

"OCI provides the scale and performance we need to run large AI workloads faster, without incurring excessive compute costs," said Erik Bernhardsson, founder and CEO, Modal. "Oracle is hard to beat when it comes to price, performance, and the level of support it provides. With Modal on OCI, our customers can scale up hundreds of nodes and down to zero within seconds, while only paying for what they use and reducing their reliance on fragmented solutions."

Modal accelerates the development and deployment of AI models by allowing data and engineering teams to run code in the cloud without having to configure or set up the necessary infrastructure. Modal provides developers that are using generative AI to create new applications, such as those used to compose music or design novel protein structures, a platform that delivers fast and reliable GPUs. With OCI, developers building on Modal can ship code, get their data and AI models into production, and test applications at a much faster speed. Modal uses OCI's bare metal compute instances to meet the varying demands of developers building on Modal. By shifting its workloads to OCI, Modal has seen drastic improvements in performance.

"A lack of technology infrastructure and GPU availability often leads to a loss in production and higher costs for organizations trying to deploy AI," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "OCI AI infrastructure provides the

highest-tier performance and value

for all AI workloads across Oracle's distributed cloud, so customers can easily deploy AI infrastructure wherever they need it."

OCI AI infrastructure delivers capabilities to accelerate AI deployments

AI innovators like Modal are leveraging OCI's purpose-built AI capabilities to run the most demanding AI workloads faster and more reliably. OCI bare metal

GPU instances

can power applications including natural language processing, computer vision, and recommendation systems. Oracle's dedicated engineering support team works with customers from planning to launch to help ensure success.

Learn more about

OCI AI infrastructure

Learn more about

accelerating GPU workloads

Learn more about the

OCI AI ISV Ecosystem Read more about Modal's journey with OCI

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.



follow the news and conversation at oracle/news

