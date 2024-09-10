Clayton Lays The Foundation For Future Growth And Innovation With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading homebuilder consolidates finance, planning, and processes in the cloud as it expands offerings nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld

-- Clayton , a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, is leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

to streamline business processes and support its mission to provide attainable, sustainably-built to individuals and families across America. With an integrated suite of cloud applications to manage finance, planning, and chain processes, Clayton has

increased efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced decision-making as it serves its customers across the country.

Founded in 1956, Clayton has grown to become one of the nation's leading home builders, with

more than 60 home building and component manufacturing facilities, over 380 company sales locations, and a product portfolio that includes a comprehensive range of modern manufactured and site-built housing. With a

vertically integrated business model that includes home building, retail, and financing business units, Clayton's complex operations made it difficult for leadership to gain timely insights and slowed decision-making.

Clayton needed a unified business platform that could streamline complex finance and accounting processes, improve operational visibility, and support its dynamic supply and demand planning needs. After careful consideration, Clayton consolidated its finance, planning, and supply chain processes on Oracle Fusion Applications.

"The housing industry has endured numerous headwinds recently with rising interest rates and material inflation. Now, more than ever, we need to stay focused on enterprise-wide productivity, improvements, cost reduction, and driving value for our customers," said Jim Stariha, chief financial officer, Clayton. "Oracle Fusion Applications Suite has enabled us to

standardize intricate finance and supply chain processes on a single integrated cloud platform and

take advantage of advanced capabilities to reduce working capital, increase productivity, expand insights, and improve decision-making as we make home building more sustainable and homeownership more attainable."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) , Clayton has been able to increase

efficiency and insights, reduce costs, and improve financial controls

by consolidating financial data from its business units into a single chart of accounts and general ledger.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)

has helped Clayton further streamline planning, budgeting, and reporting to accelerate its financial close process. In addition, Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM)

has helped Clayton improve supply and demand planning and increase the efficiency of home building and logistics operations so it can quickly respond to changing market conditions.

"To stay competitive in the housing market, Clayton needed to consolidate systems, streamline processes, and embrace automation," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, Clayton can take advantage of an integrated applications suite with embedded AI to help improve the speed and accuracy of processes, increase overall efficiency, and bring new housing innovations to market that help make homeownership a reality for more people in America."

Oracle Fusion Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud and the latest advancements in AI to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With quarterly update cycles, it gives customers access to continuous innovation as new features are added every 90 days.

To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, please visit:

oracle/applications

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at

oracle .

About Oracle

CloudWorld

CloudWorld is where our customers and partners can see the latest innovations in cloud

technology, discover methods for getting the most business value from AI today, and explore

ways to increase productivity and efficiency through automation. You'll learn from experts and

your peers who build and use the applications, cloud infrastructure, databases, developer

tools, and AI services that help solve complex business challenges in every industry. Join us to

develop new skills and see new capabilities in action.

Register now at

oracle/ cloudworld

or

follow the news and conversation at

oracle/news

and

linkedin/company/oracle .

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2023, Clayton built more than 52,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit

claytonhomes .

CrossMod® is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle