Comptia Tackles The Intersection Of Artificial Intelligence And Cybersecurity At 12Th Annual Hackerfest In Czech Republic

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA , the nonprofit association for the global tech industry and workforce, will discuss the critical role artificial intelligence plays and does not play in the challenging world of cybersecurity at HackerFest 2024 on Sept. 26th in Prague, Czech Republic.

Dr. James Stanger, chief evangelist, CompTIA, will lead a session titled“What AI Can – and Can't – Do for Security Analysts” at the one-day conference, which will take place and in person at the CineStar in Prague's Čierno Most area.

For more than a quarter century, Dr. Stanger has consulted with corporations, governments, and academic institutions on cybersecurity and emerging technologies around the globe. As a working security analyst and penetration tester, he recently turned his attention to identifying how exponential technologies such AI are altering workflows in various cybersecurity job roles and tasks.

Dr. Stanger's HackerFest presentation will cover such topics as Naive Bayes and phishing, the limits of decision trees, and what convolutional neural networks can really do. He also will lead a discussion focused on AI and key security analytics activities such as phishing detection, threat hunting, and investigating real-time traffic.

“AI can do a lot but it can't do it all,” said Dr. Stanger.“It will be fun to get into the technical weeds on this one. At HackerFest, we'll get past the truisms and nonsense and really investigate the techniques and best practices that working security analysts are using to keep networks and digital assets secure. I'm especially looking forward to talking with professionals and students who share my passion for this area of AI.”

HackerFest 2024, which features lectures from leading technology security experts from around the globe, is hosted by GOPAS, the largest provider of training in the field of information technology and soft skills in Central Europe. More than 25,000 participants of various levels, from beginners to IT professionals, attend its professional courses annually.

CompTIA, a leading resource for world-class education, training and certifications to equip current and aspiring IT workers with the experience and skills they need, is a sponsor of HackerFest 2024. Attendees are invited to visit CompTIA representatives during the event to learn about CompTIA's latest training solutions and certifications.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit

