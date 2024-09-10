WBTN Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Urges WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Shareholders To Contact The Firm Before The Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial conducted in June 2024 (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 4, 2024.



According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose WEBTOON's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) WEBTOON experienced a deceleration in advertising revenue growth; (2) WEBTOON experienced a deceleration in intellectual property ("IP") adaptations revenue; (3) WEBTOON experienced exposure to weaker foreign currencies which offset revenue growth; (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about WEBTOON's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investor Action Steps: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until November 4, 2024 , to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

