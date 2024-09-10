Home Improvement Executive Provides Blueprint For High Performance Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Beyond the Hammer: A Fresh Approach to Leadership Culture and Building High Performance Teams” by Brian Gottlieb is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes. Gottlieb's timely guide is available today on .In“Beyond the Hammer”, Brian Gottlieb offers a transformative perspective on leadership and business culture. The book draws from his experiences starting, scaling, and exiting businesses in the home improvement industry. Gottlieb provides strategies for overcoming common business challenges such as employee disengagement, departmental friction, high turnover, and inconsistent results.Gottlieb's book is structured in two parts. The first presents a fictional story of George, a business owner struggling with misalignment and burnout within his team. With the help of a mentor, George learns about the five foundational pillars of leadership. The second part shifts to a detailed, actionable blueprint for embedding these pillars into any business.The five pillars include:●Belief Is Transferable●Leaders Shape Culture Through Purpose and Direction●Leaders Are Aware of the Echo of Their Voice●Leaders Model Their Business as a Training Organization●Managers Need a Checklist“Having started, scaled, and eventually sold several successful businesses in the home improvement industry and employed nearly one thousand individuals, I'm all too familiar with the complexity and importance of creating high-performing teams,” Gottlieb said.“Alignment doesn't simply make a difference, but it's the difference-maker. This book will help you rethink the role of a leader, the responsibilities of managers, the potential of a team, and the value of an aligned culture.”"Beyond the Hammer" advances a simple yet powerful approach to leadership designed to inspire and equip leaders with the tools needed to transform their business culture and performance.About the AuthorBrian Gottlieb is an inspirational business leader who founded a home improvement business in 2009 on a plastic folding table for $3,000. Twelve years later, when he sold the family of businesses he created, the organizations had expanded across multiple states, grown to 600 employees, and neared $1 billion in lifetime sales. INC 5000 recognized the company as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.Brian's leadership principles are simple: Have a well-defined strategy, empower your teams, provide world-class training, and execute with consistency. This clarity of focus created a meaningful culture, making his company the best place to work in the state.A Harvard Business School executive education alumnus, Brian is an active angel investor, board member, and keynote speaker who inspires businesses and individuals to reach their utmost potential.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactForbes Books Media Contact: Shandi Thompson, ...

