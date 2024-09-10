Shmyhal Names Government's Near-Term Priorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three key tasks remain a priority for the Ukrainian government, including providing Ukrainian forces with what they need, ensuring economic stability and resilience, and implementing reforms on the country's path to the EU.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal said this at a press on Tuesday, September 10, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Six months ago in March, we talked about three key tasks for the and government officials. The first was providing our Security and Defense Forces with everything they needed. This task remains absolutely unchanged. We all understand that. The second task was our economic and macro-financial resilience. We also continue this work. The third task was reform on the way to the European Union. We are actively moving in this [direction]," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he said, a number of tasks will continue to be priorities for government officials, among them energy, preparations for the heating season, protection of the energy sector from shelling, safe education and digitization in all spheres.

"Today, in fact, every minister knows about personal responsibility and about designated areas and projects that they must implement," Shmyhal said.