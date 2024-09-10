The New JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky Dealer Center Has Opened In The West Of Moscow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The grand opening of the new JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky dealer center took place in August. It is located on Vernadsky Avenue, in one of the most prestigious districts of the capital.



JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky occupies more than 2000 m2. It meets the most modern standards of the brand. The service center occupies an impressive 874 m2. A spacious showroom with an area of 287 m2 is designed for the demonstration of four cars. It includes areas for comfortable communication with clients. Communication is conducted not at the manager's desk, but in comfortable chairs in a relaxed atmosphere there. All necessary areas for the convenience of clients are provided in the dealer center: lounge area, children's room, cafe and parking.



JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadskyi offers a full range of services, including credit, a trade-in program, and test-drives. Two models are available for testing - the innovative crossover JAECOO J7 and the flagship JAECOO J8.



JAECOO is a premium brand. It is represented on the Russian market by two cars. The JAECOO J7 crossover has advanced technological solutions. JAECOO J8 is the flagship model of the JAECOO premium brand.



JAECOO J7 looks elegant. It does not get lost in the traffic flow of a big city. It has the potential for trips on dirt and snowy roads and even off-road. The turbocharged 1.6-liter engine perfectly demonstrates its potential together with a robotic 7DCT transmission.



The stylish and powerful JAECOO J8 is equipped with advanced Tourque vectoring technology. This allows the car to turn quickly and safely. The advanced smart all-wheel drive system will direct most of the torque to the rear wheel, which has the best grip, if both wheels of the front axle and one rear axle have lost traction with the surface. There is no room for compromises in the interior of the J8. Every detail provides maximum convenience and absolute comfort, which the most demanding buyers expect from their car.



The brand plans to introduce the new JAECOO J5 in the near future. The model is ready to putting into serial production. The conceptual design Inspiration from nature is one of the main features of the J5. It reflects the power and elegance of the surrounding world. The silhouette of the car stands out with simple and natural lines reminiscent of natural landscapes. The design draws inspiration from the grandeur of mountain ranges and the swiftness of alpine streams. This novelty continues the philosophy of the brand, which is focused on comfortable and technological overcoming of off-road.



The word JAECOO is a synthesis of two different language elements. Jaeger is a German word. It means hunter. Cool is an English word. Thus, the name means a cool hunter. This is a very apt description for a dynamic and ambitious car brand from Shanghai.



OMODA & JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo opened in December 2023. The dealership occupies a leading position in the competitive market of Moscow and the Moscow Region. JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky opened in August. It is ready to give customers the opportunity to experience quality and reliability in one of the most prestigious districts of Moscow.

