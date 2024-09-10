Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Khan Yunis
9/10/2024 8:02:58 AM
RIYADH, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Khan Yunis, South of the Gaza Strip, that led to the killing of a civilian and dozens of injuries.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement reiterated its strong rejection for the continuous mass annihilation and called for an immediate ceasefire.
Saudi Arabia holds the Israeli Occupation forces full responsibility for the obvious violation of international and humanitarian laws.
It affirmed that the legal, humanitarian and moral responsibilities rely on the international society to end these violations. (end)
