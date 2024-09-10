Pathlight Capital Welcomes Doug Nicholson As Managing Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight Capital LP ("Pathlight") is excited to announce the appointment of Doug Nicholson as Managing Director. In this role, Nicholson will collaborate with the originations team to source new transactions.

Doug Nicholson joins Pathlight from Chase, where he served as a Portfolio Manager in the Chief Office for over 15 years. At JPMorgan, he headed the group's investing in Non-Mortgage Securitized Credit across a multi-billion-dollar portfolio. His expertise includes sourcing and overseeing CLOs backed by private credit and broadly syndicated loans, as well as ABS backed by a range of consumer receivables, including auto loans, personal loans, and student loans.

"We are delighted to welcome Doug to our team," said Dan Platt, CEO of Pathlight. "His extensive experience in closing complex transactions and his deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in continuing our platform's growth, enhancing our senior secured lending networks and expanding into new sectors."

Nicholson added, "I am excited to join the Pathlight team and its first-class group of professionals. After meeting Dan and the team, it is evident that my experience investing in structured credit will be a great addition to Pathlight's thoughtful and innovative approach to asset-based lending as the private credit markets evolve and expand. I am eager to contribute to Pathlight's continued growth."

About Pathlight Capital

Pathlight is a $2.6B private credit investment manager that provides asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets. Pathlight offers creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, refinancing, growth, acquisition, dividend and turnaround strategies.

The information presented in this release is the opinion of Pathlight Capital LP and does not reflect the view of any other person or entity. The above is for information purposes and should not be construed as an investment recommendation.

