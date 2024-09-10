Affinia Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Rami Daoud As Chief Business And Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry veteran Daoud brings more than 25 years' experience in business development and corporate finance and strategy at multiple leading biopharmaceutical organizations

WALTHAM,

Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia

Therapeutics ("Affinia"),

an

innovative

company with a proprietary pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally-designed gene

therapies

for

rare

and

prevalent devastating diseases,

today

announced the appointment of Rami Daoud, M.B.A., as Chief Business and Officer.

Rami Daoud, Chief Business and Financial Officer, Affinia Therapeutics

"Affinia is delighted to welcome Rami as our Chief Business and Financial Officer," said Rick Modi, Affinia's Chief Executive Officer. "Rami is a seasoned biopharma executive with a successful track record in business development and biotech finance and corporate strategy. His expertise will be instrumental as we advance our innovative platform and pipeline of rationally designed gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and neurological diseases toward the clinic."

Rami is an accomplished biopharmaceutical business executive who is passionate about bringing to market innovative therapeutics aimed at saving lives and improving the health and well-being of patients globally. He has more than 25 years' professional and senior leadership experience working at large pharmaceutical and biotech companies in both public and private sectors including Amarin Corporation, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly & Company, and Human Genome Sciences. Rami has deep expertise across various therapeutic areas and commercialization models, and a successful track record of deal making and leading strategic initiatives globally in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other emerging markets.

Mr. Daoud said, "I am thrilled to join the team at Affinia with its validated leading-edge rationally designed gene therapy platform and exciting cardiovascular and neurological disease pipeline

and the opportunities ahead. I look forward to contributing my expertise in business development and corporate finance and strategy to advance Affinia's strategic priorities so that we can help patients in areas of high unmet medical need."

Prior to joining Affinia, Rami was President of GeneSciences Pharmaceuticals USA. Before GeneSciences, Rami spent eight years at Amarin Corporation as a Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and a member of its executive management team. Previously, Rami held business development and strategy roles with escalating responsibilities at Auxilium Pharmaceuticals (sold to Endo), ACEA Biosciences (sold to Agilent Technologies), TransForm Pharmaceuticals (sold to Johnson & Johnson), and Eli Lilly & Company. He started his career as a research scientist initially at the National Institutes of Health prior to joining industry at Human Genome Sciences. Rami holds an M.B.A from the Wharton School, an M.S. in physiology from the University of Maryland at Baltimore, and a B.S. in accounting and B.S. in biology from the University of Maryland.

About

Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally-designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. Affinia Therapeutics' proprietary Affinia Rationally-designed Therapeutics (ART) platform is intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies through the development of next-generation capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Affinia Therapeutics

