ACL Awards $5 Million To Community Care Corps For Program To Support Family Caregivers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Administration for Community Living (ACL) has invested $5 million to support Community Care Corps-a national volunteer program that assists family caregivers, older adults, and individuals with disabilities age 18 and older. This program is poised to have a profound impact on empowering individuals to maintain their independence and live with dignity within their communities.

By tapping into the power of community, this program recognizes the critical role that volunteers play in supporting the well-being of older adults, individuals with disabilities and family caregivers. These volunteers will provide a range of services, from companionship and transportation to household assistance and respite care, ensuring that family caregivers can access the resources they need to continue their invaluable work

This investment underscores ACL's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and supportive society, where older adults and individuals with disabilities can thrive with the help of a dedicated network of volunteers. The program also expands on the 2022 National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers which recognizes the lack of resources available to family caregivers to support their own health and wellbeing as they provide vital care to their loved ones.

Community Care Corps is managed by the Oasis Institute through a partnership with Caregiver Action Network, USAging, and Altarum. ACL awarded the Oasis Institute the initial funding for this initiative in 2019. This second 5-year cooperative agreement will allow Community Care Corps to further the development, expansion, and refinement of local programs to support family caregivers, older adults, and individuals with disabilities age 18 and older.

“Oasis is honored to continue the vital work of Community Care Corps as part of a second 5-year cooperative agreement. This work has always been important but has become even more so due to both the shifting demographics and the shortage of caregivers across the country,” said Paul Weiss, President of the Oasis Institute.

“As the need for nonmedical assistance among older adults and adults with disabilities continues to grow, USAging is thrilled to be able to continue to support Community Care Corps grantees at the local level in this important work,” said Sandy Markwood, Chief Executive Officer at USAging

“We appreciate ACL's commitment to addressing the needs of older adults, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers across the nation,” said Marvell Adams Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Caregiver Action Network.“We look forward to seeing the innovative ways the new grantees will have to support those groups to maintain their independence.”

