Logistics Plus Renews Its U.S. EPA Smartway Transport® Partnership For A 14Th Year

Logistics Plus ranks among the top SmartWay Partners in carbon emissions per mile.

- Scott FrederickERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and solutions, is proud to announce that, for a fourteenth straight year, it has submitted and received approval for its current data submission to the SmartWay Transport Partnership , an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the industry.Since 2004, SmartWay has helped partners avoid emitting 153 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million short tons of NOx, and 112,000 short tons of PM, which helps protect the environment and keep Americans healthy. Based on the most current 2023 rankings , Logistics Plus ranks among the top partners for the least amount of CO2 emission grams per mile among the 4,531 active SmartWay partners.Earlier this year, Logistics Plus was recognized as a 2024 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine, and it received Plastic Neutrality Certification for a fourth year through the Ocean Integrity Blue Ocean Program.About SmartWaySince 2004, SmartWay has helped its 4,000 partners save 357 million barrels of oil- equivalent to eliminating annual electricity use in over 23 million homes. By helping America's freight industry reduce its dependence on foreign fuel, we can invest more dollars at home and reduce our national trade deficit. For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership, visit .About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For ExcellenceTM, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.

