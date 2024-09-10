Tivity Health Reports Fewer Falls, Higher Rates Of Exercise For Medicare Advantage Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Falls Prevention Study Compares Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare Beneficiaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage (MA) members report fewer falls than fee-for-service (FFS) Medicare beneficiaries according to a recent survey of seniors conducted by Tivity Health®, a leading provider of and wellness solutions, including SilverSneakers®, the nation's leading program for older adults. Twenty-two percent of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries said they had fallen in the past year compared to 26% of FFS Medicare beneficiaries. Those beneficiaries who participate in SilverSneakers reported even fewer falls at 14%.

The purpose of the study was to understand seniors' attitudes and perceptions on balance and falls prevention, and interventions that may help them avoid falling. According to the Centers for Disease Control, falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for older Americans. Fourteen million, or one in four Americans age 65+ falls each year, and in 2021, falls caused 38,000 deaths among that age group. The total cost of non-fatal older adult falls was $80 billion in 2020 , and that number is expected to increase to more than $100 billion by 2030.

"With continued scrutiny on Medicare Advantage, it is important to spotlight areas where there is a measurable difference in senior health, including interventions that address a key driver of healthcare costs," said Hill Ferguson, President and CEO, Tivity Health. "At Tivity Health, we understand the proven connection between exercise that focuses on balance and stability and falls prevention, and we work to engage seniors in movement that will reduce their risk of a fall. This not only helps SilverSneakers members to gain confidence and feel better, but it is also critical to reduce medical costs associated with falls."

The study suggests that Medicare Advantage members are more informed about falls risk and prevention than their fee-for-services counterparts. More Medicare Advantage seniors talked with their healthcare provider about their balance and falls risk and more MA members received their annual fall risk screening assessment in the last 12 months than those enrolled in original Medicare. The study also highlights differences between urban and rural seniors and seniors at different income levels. One in four higher income seniors received an annual fall risk screening assessment compared to one in five low-income seniors.

Tivity Health will host a special session of the Healthy Aging Coalition focused on this research and on falls prevention on Thursday, September 12 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. EST. To learn more and to register for the event, click here.

SilverSneakers signature classes include a focus on strength, balance and stability to help members stay healthy and active as they age. To celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Month throughout September, SilverSneakers will add special classes focused on balance on SilverSneakers LIVE, will offer in-person Balance Builder workshops at select locations, and will share important information on falls prevention on social media and on SilverSneakers.

The full Studying Falls Prevention Across Medicare study is available here.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 19 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility, enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Jill Meyer, [email protected]

SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.