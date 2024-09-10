Marimed’S Bubby’S Baked Introduces New, Limited-Edition Pumpkin Bread Bites This Autumn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bubby's Baked Pumpkin Bread Bites Feature Real Pumpkin and a Delicious Blend of Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, and Nutmeg for a Warm Hug in Mini Muffin Form

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubby's Baked , the small-batch and made-from-scratch soft and delicious cannabis bites, has officially launched a new limited-edition batch of mini muffins for autumn: Pumpkin Bread Bites. Bubby's Baked is one of the award-winning brands developed and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD). All Bubby's Baked mini muffins are baked fresh with real, simple ingredients and no artificial ingredients or preservatives.



Each Pumpkin Bread Bite features the staple fall flavor, made with real pumpkin as well as a warm spice blend of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg. Infused with a precise, full-spectrum dose of high-quality cannabis, they are now available for both adult-use and medical cannabis customers at MariMed dispensaries and other select cannabis retailers in Massachusetts. They will be available in Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware soon.

“Consumers have a strong affinity for nostalgic, seasonal flavors, and we're delighted to deliver that with our new Bubby's Baked Pumpkin Bread Bites,” said Olya Key, MariMed Brand Director for Bubby's Baked.“They're baked with all the fall ingredients most of us can't wait to indulge in this time of year, making them the ideal treat for enjoying on those crisp autumn days.”

Pumpkin Bread Bites follow the success of other MariMed limited-edition offerings, including Betty's Eddies Sweater Weather Betty's for fall, Beachtime Betty's for summer, and Betty's Bubbly, launched in honor of the 10th anniversary of the cannabis fruit chews. The limited-edition mini muffins join a full slate of Bubby's Baked products designed to be tasty treats for tasty times including Brownie Bites, Choco Chip Bites, and Snickerdoodle Bites.

About Bubby's Baked

Inspired by the original pot brownie, Bubby's BakedTM soft & delicious edibles and hot cocoa are small-batch and made-from-scratch using real, simple ingredients, and no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Established with a passion for quality, Bubby's combines artisanal baking techniques with premium cannabis extracts to produce a range of delicious and effective products. Each bite comes infused with a precise, full-spectrum dose of high-quality cannabis, for a trip that's well worth taking. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Brownie, Snickerdoodle, and limited edition seasonals. Available in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois and Puerto Rico. For additional information, please visit .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature's Heritage, InHouse, Bubby's Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit .

Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: ...

Phone: (978) 604-5423

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: ...

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ...

Phone: (781) 277-0007