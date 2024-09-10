Digital Radiography Market - Global Forecast To 2029: Increased Investments To Enhance Healthcare Facilities And Digital Imaging Technologies

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for early and more accurate diagnostics have driven the application of digital radiography for all healthcare facilities globally. Furthermore, the digital radiography market is determined to grow with continuous development in the technology and increase in government policy initiatives plus investments in the healthcare infrastructure. Overall, all these factors enter into the expansion of the digital radiography market, as the very nature of medical imaging practice is under constant innovation.

This report studies the digital radiography market based on product, type, application, end-user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro-markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



The fixed digital radiography system segment to hold the largest share and growth over the forecast period of the market by 2029

The global digital radiography market can be broadly segmented based on product into fixed digital radiography systems and portable digital radiography systems. By 2023, Fixed digital radiography systems are likely to acquire a huge market share as their adoption continues to increase for the assessment of better image quality. Besides, a range of factors, like the growing impetus on value-based healthcare models, also becomes one of the key drivers. In the near future, fixed DR systems are likely to play a very important role in enhancing patient outcomes while containing rising healthcare costs through a combination of high-resolution imaging and fast processing times.

It is expected that the segment of digital systems would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The segmentation of the digital radiography market includes retrofit digital systems and new digital systems. In 2023, the segment for new digital systems held the largest share in the market. Moreover, incorporation of advanced technologies like Al and machine learning in new digital systems will further increase their diagnostic capabilities, thus, driving their adoption among healthcare providers. In addition to this, favorable government regulations and incentives to adopt digital imaging technologies, and increasing demand for advanced healthcare services are the other factors driving the growth of the new digital segment in the digital radiography market.

In terms of application, the chest imaging segment held the largest share of the market in 2023

Based on application, the digital radiography market is broadly segmented into chest imaging, cardiovascular imaging, orthopedic imaging, pediatric imaging, and other applications. It is anticipated that chest imaging dominated the largest market share of approximately in 2023. Growth of chest imaging in the digital radiography market is basically fueled by some of the key factors, such as advancements in the field of imaging, rising incidences of respiratory diseases, and an increasing demand for quick and precise diagnostic tools for diagnosis of diseases like lung cancer at an early stage and their treatment.

The hospitals segment had the most significant market share in 2023 in terms of end-users

The digital radiography market has been segmented on the basis of end-users, and it includes hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, orthopedic clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is projected to account for the largest share in 2023. The increasing global population of elderly people is increasing musculoskeletal problems, which drives orthopedic solution demand. Digital radiography systems provide a number of benefits to hospitals, such as fast acquisition and improved image quality, with complete integration into PACS for the effective storage and retrieval of images. It is also integrated with other advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, for the betterment of the digital radiography system.

It is expected that the regional market of Asia Pacific will grow the most during the forecast period.

China is the key market in the Asia Pacific region. First, it stands out as an area that is highly endowed with well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high degree of technological acceptance, which creates an enabling environment for the uptake of advanced medical imaging technologies such as digital radiography systems. That is to say, increasing lifestyle-related chronic diseases and aging populations, coupled with a fast-rising demand for preventive healthcare services, are fueling efficient and accurate diagnostic imaging solutions. Second, there is an increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, aging populations, and ever-increasing demand for preventive healthcare services, which drives the need for efficient and accurate diagnostic imaging solutions.

This report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of Key Drivers (rising geriatric population and subsequent increase in disease prevalence, increased investments to enhance healthcare facilities and digital imaging technologies, increasing target patient) Restraints (high cost of x-ray systems, health risks, associated with full-body scanning) Opportunities (development of AI-powered digital x-ray system & software) and Challenges (lack of skilled professionals) influencing the growth of the market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the digital radiography market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the R&D activities, upcoming trends, and product launches in the digital radiography market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the digital radiography market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

