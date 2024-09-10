Water & Sewer Damage Awareness Week Returns October 21-25

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water & Sewer Damage Awareness Week (WSDAW) October 21-25, 2024

- Jason SchaffTOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (GPRS) has announced that Water & Sewer Damage Awareness Week (WSDAW) will run October 21-25, 2024.GPRS safety professionals will spend the week traveling the country to give free WSDAW safety presentations designed to help municipalities, facilities, and property management firms regain control of their water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure.Additional safety information will also be shared throughout the week on both the GPRS and WSDAW LinkedIn pages.GPRS Chief Strategy Officer and SiteMap® Product Executive, Jason Schaff, explained that WSDAW is designed to help these groups take back control of their water and wastewater systems:. Six billion gallons of water are lost daily in the U.S. due to defective subsurface water infrastructure. This is referred to as non-revenue water (NRW) and $2 billion of it trickles away into the soil or waterways each year. 70,000 sanitary sewer overflows occur annually in the U.S.. The average sewer pipe in the U.S. is 45 years old and at 81% capacity. The United States' infrastructure scored a C- on the 2021 American Society of Civil Engineers Report Card“Infrastructure in the US is in poor shape - water and wastewater systems are no exception,” Schaff said.“WSDAW offers education on practical ways to prevent the further degradation of these critical underground assets! WSDAW is the marrying of a solution with a problem.”For more information about WSDAW or to sign up for a free WSDAW safety event, visit WSDAW.About GPRSGPRS, headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, provides subsurface damage prevention, existing conditions documentation, and facility management solutions for utilities, general contractors, architecture & engineering firms, environmental consultants, and facilities in every major market and industry in the United States. To learn more, visit .

Christian Wagenhauser

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems

+1 419-767-2417

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Water & Sewer Damage Awareness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.