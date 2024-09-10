Infopro learning Sweeps 2024 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards® with 33 Award Wins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infopro Sweeps 2024 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards® with 33 Award Wins

Infopro Learning has won a total of 33 awards (13 Gold, 12 Silver, and 8 Bronze) at the 2024 Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards®.

PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards® recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.Infopro Learning , a global leader in talent development and managed learning services , won a total of 33 awards (13 Gold, 12 Silver, and 8 Bronze) for excellence in various categories like Best Use of Mobile Learning, Best Results of a Learning Program, Best Program to Improve Individual Development Planning, Best Competencies and Skill Development, Best Custom Content, Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program, Best Use of Videos in Learning, Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning, Best Learning Experience Platform -LXP Implementation, Best Use of Blended Learning, Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program, Best Leadership Development Program, Best Use of Performance Support, Best Compliance Training.“Winning 33 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence awards is a remarkable achievement, but what truly drives us is the impact these accomplishments represent. Each award reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to excel. These recognitions are a testament to our clients' trust in us, and we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of talent development and learning excellence. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing this journey of shared success.”- Sriraj Mallick, CEO, Infopro Learning.“Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel CookeTM, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:.Alignment to their business need and environment..Program design, functionality and delivery..Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity..Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.“Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management,” said Brandon Hall GroupTM Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.“This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement.”About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.About Brandon Hall GroupTMBrandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall GroupTM to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

