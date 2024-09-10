SEIDOR Opentrends Named Digital Technology Partner For CAC America's Cup Day Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEIDOR Opentrends in Partnership with Catalan American Council for the 37th America's Cup Day

SEIDOR Opentrends partners with CAC to deliver cutting-edge tech for America's Cup event, enhancing viewer experience at Barcelona's sailing spectacle.

- Xavi Buscalla, CEO of Opentrends Inc ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SEIDOR Opentrends, a leading provider of enterprise digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with the Catalan American Council (CAC) as the Digital Technology Partner for the upcoming 37th America's Cup Day Event in Barcelona 2024. This collaboration will bring together the world of high-performance sailing with cutting-edge technology to create a truly unforgettable experience for attendees.As the oldest trophy in international sport, the America's Cup represents the pinnacle of sailing achievement. SEIDOR Opentrends' expertise in Big Data Analytics and IoT solutions will be crucial in helping the CAC deliver an immersive, data-driven experience for spectators at the prestigious event."We're thrilled to partner with the CAC to support their efforts in hosting an unforgettable America's Cup Day," said Xavi Buscalla, CEO at Opentrends Inc.“The America's Cup is a global spectacle that inspires people worldwide. By combining our technological capabilities with the passion and tradition of sailing, we aim to create a truly memorable experience that showcases the power of innovation.”"As the America's Cup returns to Mediterranean waters, we are excited to work with a respected technology leader like SEIDOR Opentrends to deliver an experience that resonates with our American audience," said Marc Corsi, President at the CAC Catalan American Council and the former Chief of Protocol for the Golden Gate Yacht Club during 33rd and 34th America's Cup. "This is an opportunity to strengthen transatlantic relationships and showcase Catalonia's vibrant culture and excellence. It's going to be the place to be and be seen."The America's Cup Race Day event organized by the CAC Catalan American Council is scheduled to take place in Barcelona on September 15, 2024, at the prestigious Reial Club Nàutic de Barcelona. For more information on the event and advance transatlantic business partnerships, visitAbout America's CupThe America's Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, dating back to 1851, when the yacht America, after which the trophy is named, beat the best of the British fleet in a race around the Isle of Wight, U.K. The trophy won on that day was donated in trust through a Deed of Gift and has since become a symbol of immense achievement. In its 173 year history, only four countries have managed to win the America's Cup making it perhaps the hardest title to capture in sport. The America's Cup is currently held by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, based in Auckland and will be defended by Emirates Team New Zealand in Barcelona between August and October 2024.About the Catalan American CouncilThe CAC advocates for Catalan American businesses and leaders in the United States and advances transatlantic business partnerships between Catalan American interests and entities in the Catalan-speaking territories of Europe.About SEIDOR OpentrendsSEIDOR Opentrends is a trusted digital transformation consultancy and custom software development company. Its unique approach to designing software around users first and systems second has established a track record of success with many of the world's top companies. With four main locations across America, Europe and Asia, Opentrends works across industries, company sizes and technologies, including AI, IoT and blockchain. Visit for more information and follow their latest updates on LinkedIn at .Press Contact:...Source: SEIDOR Opentrends

