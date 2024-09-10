Sohum Shah Surprises Fans At ‘Tumbbad’ Re-Release Screening: Heartfelt Thank You

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Sohum Shah made the screening of the re-release of his film“Tumbbad” even special by surprising his fans.

Sohum attended the 'Tumbbad' screening on Monday and expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their love, stating that they are the reason the has returned to the big screen six years after its original release.

He shared a on social featuring Sohum at the screening. He is heard saying:“Humne apne logo ke liye film banayi hai”. He credited the audiences for the film's re-release in theatres.

For the caption, he wrote:“A heartfelt thank you to each and every one who relived the magic of Tumbbad! Advance booking open now! Experience the magical world of #Tumbbad once again in cinemas from 13th September 2024.”

“Tumbbad”, which released in 2018, is a Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director, and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. It is written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao.

The film, which has a cult following, traces the story of his search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Sohum made his first appearance on screen in 2009 with the film“Baabarr”, where he essayed the role of an antagonist and in 2012 with the National Award-winning film“Ship of Theseus”. He has also featured in films such as“Talvar” and“Simran”.