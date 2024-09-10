(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CMV is known to be present in semen of HIV-infected men, factors leading to shedding of each virus are unknown. Studies determining the efficacy of adding anti-CMV strategies to HAART on lowering the semen burden of CMV are urgently needed

lockdown (April, 2020 to March 7, 2022) for couples with infectious infertility. One hundred fifty six HIV-infected men from 12 countries pursued semen testing for fertility procedures, 82 gestational carriers and wives underwent embryo transfer without infection, 32 pregnancies from nine fertility clinics were reported and a total of 43 babies were born to gestational carriers and wives during that two year period.

BRF (Bedford Research Foundation) is a biomedical institute conducting stem cell and related research for diseases presently considered incurable. It does this four ways:

1. RESEARCH

Carried out in the US and through collaborations in Europe. Includes:

Patient-specific Stem Cells from

Parthenotes: for stem cell therapies, including innovations for curing HIV disease, and spinal cord injury.

The Clock Pathway in embryos: how circadian rhythms impact early embryo development, and improve the efficiency of deriving new stem cell lines.

Prostate Cancer Screening: Creating sensitive and accurate tests to detect and stage prostate cancer.

2. EDUCATIONAL EVENTS

Two educational conferences:

Activated Egg Symposium: since 2002, a day for research information sharing on eggs for reproduction, stem cell derivation and therapies.

Spinal Cord Workshop: researchers and clinicians share information on specific barriers to a cure for spinal cord injury.

3. LABORATORY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

SPAR (Special Program of Assisted Reproduction) a unique, award winning program combining HIV Semen Testing and Sperm Washing for safe procreation.

Mail-in test kits for: infertility, post-vasectomy-check, and prostatitis-check.

Culture medium for embryo development: GEM (Gamete-Embryo Medium).

These products and services have been developed during the course of our research and help to cover the administrative costs of the laboratory. This allows research activities to proceed with minimal overhead (about 6%).

4. EDUCATIONAL MEDIA

Based on our research and events we produce:

Newsletters (email and snail mail): Our newsletters cover breakthroughs in research, as well as easy tutorials on the basics, and updates on Foundation news.

Videos of Groundbreaking Talks: free on the event sites and through iTunes Podcasts.

Educational Videos About Stem Cells and Stem Cell Research: available on our popular FAQs page.

Most Foundation research cannot be federally funded because of the U.S. moratorium on research funding for activated human eggs (either artificially or by sperm).

