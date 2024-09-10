Carbon Done Right Provides Project And Management Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX) , is pleased to announce a number of updates to the Company's carbon credit project development activities and management team:



Planting at the Company's West African Rewilding project has continued through the planting season, supported by strong rainfall. The Company still anticipates achieving a total planted area of 3400 ha by the end of this season.

The Company has finalized the Project Design (PD) for the Rewilding project under Verra's new VM0047 protocol and has also completed an extensive site visit with the audit company responsible for validating the PD, a key milestone in the project development.

The Company continues to work on negotiations with existing and new investors to secure capital at the project level to support the continued growth of our pipeline. The Company continues to advance negotiations with national and regional governments in other jurisdictions and will provide further updates in the coming weeks. CEO Dr. James Tansey commented 'This has been challenging year for carbon markets with lots of headwinds. Our early decision to focus on restoration projects has insulated our from many of these challenges, as the market has given strong indications that restoration based carbon projects can attract a price premium. We have delivered on our priority milestones over the first part of 2023 and look forward to providing further updates. Our view remains that carbon markets will return to their previous strength and that both conservation and restoration projects are critical to scaling Nature Based Solutions' The Company also announces that Matthew Roma will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors of Carbon Done Right are currently evaluating candidates to fill the vacancy. The Board of Directors of Carbon Done Right express their gratitude for the significant contributions Mr. Roma has made to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours. About 'CARBON DONE RIGHT' 'CARBON DONE RIGHT' is focused on nature based solutions to climate change, and carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, 'CARBON DONE RIGHT' works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint in the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Company intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. 'CARBON DONE RIGHT' draws on the experience of a senior executive team to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment and production sharing agreements) with large landowners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “James Tansey”

James Tansey

Chief Executive Officer For further information please contact :

Carbon Done Right.

James Tansey, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively“ forward looking statements ”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“will”,“intends”“expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the company's dual listing in the UK and the acquisition of various technology licenses. and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the risks associated with launching and operating a technology based product. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.