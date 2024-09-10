Iraq: Two Killed In Bomb Explosion In Baghdad

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 10 (IANS) A soldier and a civilian were killed, and two others in a bomb explosion in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday.

A statement by the office of the Baghdad Operations Command said that the incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. local time on Monday when an explosive device hidden inside a delivery box sent as a gift to a civilian detonated near a military checkpoint in the al-Shuala neighbourhood in northwestern Baghdad.

The blast killed a soldier and the delivery man, destroyed the delivery tuk-tuk and wounded a civilian who was waiting for the gift and a paramilitary fighter who was manning the checkpoint with the soldier, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

Sporadic attacks still haunt Iraq despite an improvement in the security situation after the defeat of the extremist militants of the Islamic State group across the country in 2017.