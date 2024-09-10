Netspi Appoints New VP Alvaro Warden To Drive Channel-First Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This strategic move signals the proactive security leader's commitment to the security partner community to accelerate growth and expand its reach into global markets

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the proactive security solution, today announced the appointment of Alvaro Warden as VP of Worldwide Channels, reinforcing its commitment to a channel-first growth strategy. The company is on track for 200% growth in sales by the end of 2024, driven by an emphasis on product sales through The NetSPI Platform, which has elevated the delivery of its proactive security solutions: penetration testing as a service (PTaaS), external attack surface management (EASM), cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), and breach and attack simulation (BAS).

"We are on a mission to secure the most trusted brands on Earth. We can't do that without partners who can elevate the customer experience, deliver complimentary services, and foster trust within global markets," said Alex Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at NetSPI. "I want it to be known that NetSPI is a channel-first company. With Alvaro's demonstrated success in building lucrative partner programs, we're ready to accelerate our program."

Alvaro brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity channel experience, previously leading, building, and enabling channel programs at Invicti Security, GitLab, LogRhythm, and HP/HPE Software. Under Alvaro's leadership, NetSPI partners will see significant investment in the NetSPI Partner Program. They can expect industry-leading gross profit margins, pricing and incumbency protection, and guaranteed percentage point spreads on partner-sourced opportunities.

"The NetSPI Platform is a real solution to real challenges security leaders face today – lack of asset visibility, continuous exposure management, prioritizing risk remediation efforts, the list goes on," said Alvaro. "There is a big opportunity here for our partners. By prioritizing a consistent and predictable channel growth strategy, we can get NetSPI's proactive security products into the hands of those who need them most."

Riding the momentum from last year's 30% growth in channel revenue , NetSPI has achieved several key milestones for its partner program in 2024 so far, including:



82% growth in channel revenue

YoY

33%

EMEA partner growth YoY Completion of

AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and validated within the AWS Partner Network (APN)

"Our experience as a NetSPI partner spotlights their dedication to building a thriving and frictionless channel partner program," said Mike Linton, CEO at VLCM. "This company is making all the right moves and providing us the tools to help security leaders across the globe proactively secure their most important assets. I'm excited to see how Alvaro's leadership will force-multiply our collective success."

Alvaro will lead NetSPI's dedicated channel team, which will grow by 75% YoY to support the expanding Partner Program. KKR advisor and NetSPI board member John Spiliotis will continue to advise NetSPI's channel sales strategy, bringing his deep sales and GTM experience from his tenures at Cisco and Palo Alto Networks. John's career-long commitment to the partner community, his proven success leveraging channel partners, and his sincere belief that partners are essential to a company's growth are fundamental components of NetSPI's commitment to delivering significant profit opportunities to its partner community.

To inquire about a partnership with NetSPI, visit .

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the proactive security solution used to discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities of the highest importance, so businesses can protect what matters most.



Leveraging a unique combination of dedicated security experts, intelligent process, and advanced technology, NetSPI helps security teams take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before.

By continually advancing solutions such as Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI goes beyond the noise to deliver high impact results and recommendations based on business needs, so customers can protect their priorities, perform better, and innovate with confidence.

NetSPI secures the most trusted brands on Earth, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, three of the five largest healthcare companies, four MAMAA companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500.

NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on LinkedIn and X .

NetSPI Media Contacts:

Tori Norris, NetSPI

[email protected]



Cara DiFabio, Inkhouse for NetSPI

[email protected]



SOURCE NetSPI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED