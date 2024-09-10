Sybiha, Kamikawa Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has held the first phone call with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

"I was glad to speak with my Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa and thank Japan for standing with Ukraine. We rely on ongoing support, particularly to strengthen our resilience. We appreciate the role of the Japanese and private sector in Ukraine's recovery," Sybiha wrote.

Sybiha earlier held his first phone calls with Foreign Ministers Hadja Lahbib of Belgium and Espen Barth Eide of Norway.