Sybiha, Kamikawa Discuss Support For Ukraine
Date
9/10/2024 7:18:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held the first phone call with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.
The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
"I was glad to speak with my Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa and thank Japan for standing with Ukraine. We rely on ongoing support, particularly to strengthen our energy resilience. We appreciate the role of the Japanese government and private sector in Ukraine's recovery," Sybiha wrote.
Read also:
Sybiha urges partners to expand investment
in Ukrainian arms producers
Sybiha earlier held his first phone calls with Foreign Ministers Hadja Lahbib of Belgium and Espen Barth Eide of Norway.
MENAFN10092024000193011044ID1108656675
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.