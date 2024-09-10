Sharebite Ranks No. 35 On Fast Company's Annual List Of 100 Best Workplaces For Innovators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Committed to elevating workplace culture and employee engagement, Sharebite secures a top spot among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company revealed today that Sharebite , the leading meal benefits built exclusively for companies, ranks No. 35 on its sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list. The list ranks 100 organizations across various industries that have committed to encouraging innovation among employees at all levels.

As a mission-driven company, Sharebite embraces a people-first philosophy that uniquely drives innovation across the organization and creates a supportive, collaborative workplace. Thanks to its highly entrepreneurial culture, Sharebite's employees take an active role in innovating and creating game-changing products in service of the company's mission to get every worker in America fed.

Sharebite's culture empowers employees to openly share their ideas and offer feedback across all aspects of the business. In addition to fostering professional development and career growth, Sharebite credits its innovative spirit to a culture of ownership and a genuine care for providing solutions to customers.

"At Sharebite, regardless of one's role or title, everyone is a builder," said Dilip Rao, Founder and CEO of Sharebite. "Our culture is rooted in a deep sense of purpose and a commitment to making a difference both in the workplace and beyond, so it's incredibly rewarding to see Fast Company recognize our culture and ethos of innovation. This recognition is proof that when we come together with passion and purpose, we can build something exceptional."

Through its innovative and customizable meal benefits platform, Sharebite not only has its own award-winning culture, but also helps other companies elevate their employee experience. Hundreds of leading companies like Lionsgate, Insight Partners, and SKIMS rely on Sharebite's technology to feed their workforces, driving employee engagement, improving collaboration and retention. With an average utilization rate of over 95%, meal benefits and daily meal stipends have increasingly become a must-have benefit offering for companies of all stages and sizes.

"Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year's list reflects that diversity," says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company. "The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors."

Sharebite's ranking on Fast Company's list adds to the organization's landmark year of industry recognition. Most recently, Sharebite was ranked No. 56 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

